Saturday, March 19
The Ramp Park at Huckleberry Park will be open noon to dark, weather permitting.
The Frog Chorus Night Hike Nature Program begins at 6 p.m. in Sodalis Nature Preserve.
Sunday, March 20
The Ramp Park at Huckleberry Park will be open noon to dark, weather permitting.
The B is for Babies Nature Program begins at 1 p.m. at Riverview Park Shelter No. 1, by the playground.
Monday, March 21
JH Chapter of P.E.O. will meet at 1 p.m. at Homebank, 3817 McMasters Ave. Hostesses will be Joni Halpin, Kathy Riney and Nancy McDowell.
Tuesday, March 22
Senior Adult Dance will be from noon to 3 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. Music provided by Uptown Strings.
Wednesday, March 23
Pickleball League takes place at 5:30 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
The Citizen Advisory Group will hold its first meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Sesquicentennial Building within Flower City Park in Palmyra.
Thursday, March 24
The Hannibal Economic Development Council will host an Employer Round Table event at 7 a.m. focused on online resources.
Friday, March 25
Mark Twain Museum Annual Trivia Night begins at 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 55.
The Knights of Columbus Lenten Fish Fry will feature dine-in or carry out options at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Road.
Saturday, March 26
The Marion County Republican Central Committee will host their annual Lincoln Day Breakfast from 8 a.m. to about 11 a.m. at American Legion Post 55, 3819 Highway MM.
The Ramp Park at Huckleberry Park will be open noon to dark, weather permitting.
The V is for Vulture Nature Program begins at 9 a.m. at Riverview Park, Shelter No. 2, by the first overlook.
Centenary United Methodist Church’s Joyful Noise band presents Letters Home, a mock USO Radio Show at 5:45 p.m. at American Legion Post 370. Reservations are due by Thursday, March 17, by emailing cumclamo@gmail.com.
Sunday, March 27
The Ramp Park at Huckleberry Park will be open noon to dark, weather permitting.
Tuesday, March 29
Senior Adult Dance will be from noon to 3 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. Music provided by Uptown Strings.
Pickleball League takes place at 5:30 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Wednesday, March 30
The Admiral Coontz Recreation Center will be closed at noon to recreational activities.
Thursday, March 31
The Admiral Coontz Recreation Center will be closed all day to recreational activities.
Friday, April 1
The Hannibal Piecemakers Quilt Guild will host the 7th Biennial Quilt Show from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, 301 Warren Barrett Drive.
The 31st annual postcard show and sale will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the VFW Hall, 1234 Vandalia St. (Hwy 159) in Collinsville, Ill.
The Knights of Columbus Lenten Fish Fry will feature dine-in or carry out options at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Road.
Saturday, April 2
The Hannibal Piecemakers Quilt Guild will host the 7th Biennial Quilt Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, 301 Warren Barrett Drive.
Douglass Community Services and Marion County Services for the Developmentally Disabled will host an inaugural disABILITY Resource Fair from 9 a.m. to noon at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Drive.
The 31st annual postcard show and sale will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the VFW Hall, 1234 Vandalia St. (Hwy 159) in Collinsville, Ill.
Thursday, April 7
The Missouri Job Center — Missouri Reverse Job Fair will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 203 N. 6th St.
The PACE Open House will begin at 6 p.m. at the Palmyra Middle School, 600 W. Line St.
Friday, April 8
Big River Comic Con will take place all day at the Tabernacle of Praise Recreational Complex, 6400 County Road 445.
The Knights of Columbus Lenten Fish Fry will feature dine-in or carry out options at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Road.
Saturday, April 9
Big River Comic Con will take place all day at the Tabernacle of Praise Recreational Complex, 6400 County Road 445.
A night hike will begin at 7 p.m. at Sodalis Nature Preserve, sponsored by Hannibal Parks & Recreation.
The Options for Women Ladies High Tea event will be 1-3 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 4605 West Ely Road. Registration and more information are available at https://secure.ministrysync.com/ministrysync/event/?e=21849.
The grand opening for the new playground equipment at Ann Dorsey Hodgdon Park will be at 5 p.m.
Sunday, April 10
The 10th Annual Last Dinner on the Titanic will be from 5-9 p.m. at LaBinnah Bistro, 207 N. Fifth St.
Thursday, April 14
Preferred Family Healthcare (Prevention) and Hannibal Parks & Recreation are sponsoring a Game Night for 19-29-year-old men and women from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Friday, April 15
The Knights of Columbus Lenten Fish Fry will feature dine-in or carry out options at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Road.
Saturday, April 16
The Missouri Department of Conservation and the Mississippi Hills Master Naturalist Chapter will host interpretive nature hikes at 9 a.m. and at 1 p.m. at Steyermark Woods Conservation Area.
The 2022 Kiwanis Pancake Day will be feature all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage from 7 a.m. to noon at the Hannibal High School auditorium, 4500 McMasters Ave.
Wednesday, April 20
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 U.S. 36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Saturday, April 23
A night hike will begin at 7 p.m. at Sodalis Nature Preserve, sponsored by Hannibal Parks & Recreation.
Sunday, April 24
The Soap Hollow Trail Walk will be 1 p.m., meeting at the entrance of Soap Hollow trail in Riverview Park.
Saturday, May 7
The 26th Annual Loafers Car Show will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Main and North Streets in Downtown Hannibal.
Wednesday, May 18
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 U.S. 36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Saturday, May 21
The 18th Annual Wing Ding, “Wings in Low Places,” will begin with gates opening at 11 a.m. and wings being served at 1 p.m. at Tanyard Gardens, 320 S. 3rd St.
Wednesday, June 15
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 U.S. 36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Wednesday, July 20
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 U.S. 36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Wednesday, Aug. 17
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 U.S. 36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 U.S. 36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Wednesday, Oct. 19
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 U.S. 36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Wednesday, Nov. 16
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 U.S. 36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Wednesday, Dec. 21
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 U.S. 36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
