Saturday, March 13
Members of the Mississippi Hills Master Naturalists and the Missouri Science class at Hannibal High School will be providing help at the Bat Box Building program starting at 10 a.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, 301 Warren Barrett Drive.
The 11th Annual Chocolate Extravaganza continues in historic downtown Hannibal.
The Second Saturday Open House will take place from 1-6 p.m. at Alliance Art Gallery, 112 N. Main St., Gallery 310, 310 N. Main St., and the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St.
Sunday, March 14
Messiah in the Passover, a vivid and exciting demonstration show how Jesus fulfilled the ancient feast of Passover, will begin at 6 p.m., at Antioch Baptist Church,
The 11th Annual Chocolate Extravaganza continues in historic downtown Hannibal.
Monday, March 15
The Admiral Coontz Recreation Center will be closed to the public due to a Covid-19 vaccine clinic sponsored by Clarity Healthcare. Appointments are required by calling 573-203-8653.
Thursday, March 18
Susan Yang will perform a classical piano concert at 7:30 p.m., at the Hannibal-LaGrange University Roland Fine Arts Center, Parker Theater.
Friday, March 19
The Hannibal Elks Lodge will hold their Friday Night Fish Fry with drive-through service from 5:30-7 p.m. and dining in from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at 411 Broadway.
Saturday, March 20
The Off The Wall art sale will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S Main St. HAC members and donors may drop off artwork from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, March 15 or Wednesday, March 17, at HAC.
Sunday, March 21
The “Welcoming Spring” nature program take place from 1-2 p.m. at Shelter No. 1, near the playground in Riverview Park.
Monday, March 22
The Off The Wall art sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S Main St. HAC members and donors may drop off artwork from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, March 15 or Wednesday, March 17, at HAC.
Wednesday, March 23
The Off The Wall art sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S Main St. HAC members and donors may drop off artwork from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, March 15 or Wednesday, March 17, at HAC.
Thursday, March 24
The Off The Wall art sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S Main St. HAC members and donors may drop off artwork from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, March 15 or Wednesday, March 17, at HAC.
Friday, March 26
The Hannibal Elks Lodge will hold their Friday Night Fish Fry with drive-through service from 5:30-7 p.m. and dining in from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at 411 Broadway.
The Off The Wall art sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S Main St. HAC members and donors may drop off artwork from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, March 15 or Wednesday, March 17, at HAC.
There will be an Owl Prowl at Sodalis Nature Preserve starting at 6 p.m.
Saturday, March 27
The Hannibal Piecemakers Quilt Guild will host the Quilters Vendors Fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, 301 Warren Barrett Drive.
The Off The Wall art sale will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S Main St. HAC members and donors may drop off artwork from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, March 15 or Wednesday, March 17, at HAC.
Sunday, March 28
The Mark Twain Area Habitat for Humanity is hosting a special groundbreaking event at 1 p.m. at 250 N. Hawkins St.
Thursday, April 1
The Hannibal Ramp Park will be open from 4 p.m. to dark on weekdays.
Friday, April 2
The Hannibal Elks Lodge will hold their Friday Night Fish Fry with drive-through service from 5:30-7 p.m. and dining in from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at 411 Broadway.
Thursday, April 15
Hannibal-LaGrange University will hold its first Day of Giving, running from noon Thursday to noon Friday, April 16. HLGU has set a goal of 240 new gifts to the University.
Saturday, May 22
The 17th Annual Wing Ding will be held at Tanyard Gardens, 320 S. Third St.