Friday, March 12
The Northeast Region Coalition for Roadway Safety will hold its quarterly meeting beginning at 9:30 a.m. The meeting will be held virtually via WebEx.
Truman Memorial Veterans Hospital of Columbia, Mo. will be vaccinating all veterans, regardless
of age, from 3:30-4:30 p.m., at the American Legion Post, 3819 Highway MM. More information and appointment opportunities are available by calling573-814-6260.
The 11th Annual Chocolate Extravaganza continues in historic downtown Hannibal.
The Hannibal Elks Lodge will hold their Friday Night Fish Fry with drive-through service from 5:30-7 p.m. and dining in from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at 411 Broadway.
Saturday, March 13
The Second Saturday Open House will take place from 1-6 p.m. at Alliance Art Gallery, 112 N. Main St., Gallery 310, 310 N. Main St., and the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St.
Sunday, March 14
Messiah in the Passover, a vivid and exciting demonstration show how Jesus fulfilled the ancient feast of Passover, will begin at 6 p.m., at Antioch Baptist Church,
Monday, March 15
The Admiral Coontz Recreation Center will be closed to the public due to a Covid-19 vaccine clinic sponsored by Clarity Healthcare. Appointments are required by calling 573-203-8653.
Thursday, March 18
Susan Yang will perform a classical piano concert at 7:30 p.m., at the Hannibal-LaGrange University Roland Fine Arts Center, Parker Theater.
Friday, March 19
Saturday, March 20
The Off The Wall art sale will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S Main St. HAC members and donors may drop off artwork from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, March 15 or Wednesday, March 17, at HAC.
Sunday, March 21
The “Welcoming Spring” nature program take place from 1-2 p.m. at Shelter No. 1, near the playground in Riverview Park.
Monday, March 22
The Off The Wall art sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S Main St. HAC members and donors may drop off artwork from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, March 15 or Wednesday, March 17, at HAC.
Wednesday, March 23
Thursday, March 24
Friday, March 26
There will be an Owl Prowl at Sodalis Nature Preserve starting at 6 p.m.
Saturday, March 27
The Hannibal Piecemakers Quilt Guild will host the Quilters Vendors Fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, 301 Warren Barrett Drive.
The Off The Wall art sale will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S Main St. HAC members and donors may drop off artwork from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, March 15 or Wednesday, March 17, at HAC.
Thursday, April 1
The Hannibal Ramp Park will be open from 4 p.m. to dark on weekdays.
Friday, April 2
Thursday, April 15
Hannibal-LaGrange University will hold its first Day of Giving, running from noon Thursday to noon Friday, April 16. HLGU has set a goal of 240 new gifts to the University.
Saturday, May 22
The 17th Annual Wing Ding will be held at Tanyard Gardens, 320 S. Third St.