Friday, June 4
The reopening of Honey Shuck, restored home of Champ Clark, will begin with an opening ceremony at 10 a.m. The home will be open for tours throughout the day.
The 35th Annual New London Park Days will take place from 12 a.m. to 12 a.m., on the Ralls County Courthouse grounds, 311 S. Main St. in New London, Mo.
The Gospel Shed will hold a Gospel Music Show at 6 p.m. at 10373 Highway O.
The Wind, the Fire and the Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Hannibal First Assembly of God, 1901 Missouri Ave. More Information is available from Lee and Jami Vedenhaupt at 573-248-6098.
East Coast Swing Dance Lessons will be offered for beginners and intermediates at 7 p.m. at the YMCA of Hannibal, followed by an open dance time from 7:30-8:30 p.m. Free for members and non-members. Participants can bring a partner or a partner will be provided. Facebook.com/HannibalPartnerDancing or YMCAofHannibal.org.
Saturday, June 5
The Central Park Farmers Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
The 3rd Annual Crown and Sash Dash 5K fundraiser will begin at 9 a.m. in Flower City Park in Palmyra, Mo. Registration begins at 8 a.m. at the free stage.
The 35th Annual New London Park Days will take place from 12 a.m. to 12 a.m., on the Ralls County Courthouse grounds, 311 S. Main St. in New London, Mo.
The Loafers Car Club will host their monthly cruise-in at 6 p.m. on Church Street, next to Karlock’s Kars and Pop Culture Museum.
Tuesday, June 8
There will be an American Red Cross blood drive from 1-6 p.m. at the Louisiana Elks Club, 120 N. Fifth St.
Thursday, June 10
The annual Tri-State Housing Summit will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at the Y’Men’s Pavilion at 105 Hill Street.Clarity Healthcare will host a hiring event from 4-6 p.m. with open interviews at 141 Communications Drive in Hannibal.
The Hannibal Writers Club will meet at the Hannibal Arts Council at 5 p.m. instead of 7 p.m., so members may attend the Music Under the Stars concerts at 7 p.m.
Friday, June 11
The Hannibal Arts Council will host an Arty Party from 7-9 p.m., with participants creating a relaxing beach scene with acrylic paint. Tickets are $25 each, and are available by calling 573-221-6545 or stopping by 105 S. Main St.
Saturday, June 12
The Central Park Farmers Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
Monday, June 14
The First Impact ZOOM parent education program will take place from 6-7:30 via ZOOM. Participants can RSVP at 573-884-3463 or register in advance for this meeting.
Wednesday, June 16
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 US-36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright 573-221-8758.
Friday, June 18
East Coast Swing Dance Lessons will be offered for beginners and intermediates at 7 p.m. at the YMCA of Hannibal, followed by an open dance time from 7:30-8:30 p.m. Free for members and non-members. Participants can bring a partner or a partner will be provided. Facebook.com/HannibalPartnerDancing or YMCAofHannibal.org.
Saturday, June 19
The Central Park Farmers Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
Tuesday, June 22
Douglass Community Services will celebrate 50 years of community service with a breakfast at the Rialto in Hannibal. The doors open at 7:30 a.m., with a program from 8-9 a.m. Reservations can be made at development@douglassonline.org or by calling 573-221-3892.
Thursday, June 24
The Hannibal Writers Club will meet at the Hannibal Arts Council at 5 p.m. instead of 7 p.m., so members may attend the Music Under the Stars concerts at 7 p.m.
Friday, June 25
The Hannibal Rotary Club is hosting the Fiesta del Sol music and beer festival with gates opening at 5 p.m. in Central Park. Music entertainment includes Riverside Band and Carson Bok.
Saturday, June 26
The Central Park Farmers Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
The Hannibal Rotary Club is hosting the Fiesta del Sol music and beer festival with gates opening at 11 a.m. in Central Park. Music entertainment includes Trixie Delight and King Benny.
Sunday, June 27
The Gospel Shed will hold a Gospel Music Jam at 6 p.m. at 10373 Highway O.
Friday, July 2
East Coast Swing Dance Lessons will be offered for beginners and intermediates at 7 p.m. at the YMCA of Hannibal, followed by an open dance time from 7:30-8:30 p.m. Free for members and non-members. Participants can bring a partner or a partner will be provided. Facebook.com/HannibalPartnerDancing or YMCAofHannibal.org.
Saturday, July 3
The Loafers Car Club will host their monthly cruise-in at 6 p.m. on Church Street, next to Karlock’s Kars and Pop Culture Museum.
Tuesday, July 6
Hannibal artist Mark Wavering will showcase his artwork in Hannibal’s Central Park, with part 2 of the exhibit running through July 20.
Thursday, July 8
The Northeast Missouri Workforce Summit will start at 9 a.m. at Clover Road Christian Church in Hannibal. Registration is available by visiting the events section of the Hannibal Chamber of Commerce Facebook Page.
The Hannibal Writers Club will meet at the Hannibal Arts Council at 5 p.m. instead of 7 p.m., so members may attend the Music Under the Stars concerts at 7 p.m.
Friday, July 16
East Coast Swing Dance Lessons will be offered for beginners and intermediates at 7 p.m. at the YMCA of Hannibal, followed by an open dance time from 7:30-8:30 p.m. Free for members and non-members. Participants can bring a partner or a partner will be provided. Facebook.com/HannibalPartnerDancing or YMCAofHannibal.org.
Wednesday, July 21
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 US-36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright 573-221-8758.
Thursday, July 22
The Hannibal Writers Club will meet at the Hannibal Arts Council at 5 p.m. instead of 7 p.m., so members may attend the Music Under the Stars concerts at 7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 6
The Wind, the Fire and the Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Hannibal First Assembly of God, 1901 Missouri Ave. More Information is available from Lee and Jami Vedenhaupt at 573-248-6098.
Thursday, Aug. 12
The Hannibal Writers Club will meet at the Hannibal Arts Council at 5 p.m. instead of 7 p.m., so members may attend the Music Under the Stars concerts at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 26
The Hannibal Writers Club will meet at the Hannibal Arts Council at 5 p.m. instead of 7 p.m., so members may attend the Music Under the Stars concerts at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 18
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 US-36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright 573-221-8758.
Friday, Sept. 3
The Wind, the Fire and the Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Hannibal First Assembly of God, 1901 Missouri Ave. More Information is available from Lee and Jami Vedenhaupt at 573-248-6098.
Wednesday, Sept. 15
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 US-36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright 573-221-8758.
Friday, Oct. 1
The Wind, the Fire and the Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Hannibal First Assembly of God, 1901 Missouri Ave. More Information is available from Lee and Jami Vedenhaupt at 573-248-6098.
Wednesday, Oct. 20
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 US-36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright 573-221-8758.
Friday, Nov. 5
The Wind, the Fire and the Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Hannibal First Assembly of God, 1901 Missouri Ave. More Information is available from Lee and Jami Vedenhaupt at 573-248-6098.
Saturday, Nov. 13
The 48th Annual BLP Holiday Gift Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Palmyra High School, 1703 S. Main St. in Palmyra, Mo. Space is limited due to COVID safeguards.
Wednesday, Nov. 17
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 US-36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright 573-221-8758.
Friday, Dec. 3
The Wind, the Fire and the Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Hannibal First Assembly of God, 1901 Missouri Ave. More Information is available from Lee and Jami Vedenhaupt at 573-248-6098.