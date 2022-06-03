Saturday, June 4
Farmers Market in Central Park is from 7:30 a.m.-noon. Live music, yoga at 9 a.m.
Monday, June 6
The JH Chapter of P.E.O. will meet at 9:30 a.m. at the home of Joni Halpin.
Tuesday, June 7
Senior Adult Dance at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center from noon to 3 p.m. Music provided by Uptown Strings.
The MU Extension — Salt River Master Gardener Club monthly begins at 5:30 p.m. at Robert and Wendy Hendrickson’s 3G Farm, 55891 Oak Brook Road, New London.
Wednesday, June 8
Hannibal Public Library summer reading program kickoff begins at 2 p.m. in Central Park.
Thursday, June 9
Music Under the Stars takes place from 7-9 p.m. in front of the Boyhood Home.
Friday, June 10
Great Girlfriend Getaway is throughout the day on Main Street.
Rotary Riverfest takes place at Nipper Park.
Firefly Friday night hike begins at 8 p.m. at Sodalis Nature Preserve. Reserve space by emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov
Saturday, June 11
The Raintree Arts Council will host the 2022 Show-Me Chili Cookoff at the Clarksville Riverfront. Festivities begin at 10 a.m.
Palmyra Flag Day begins at 10 a.m. on Main Street from the Palmyra High School to the Marion County Courthouse.
Farmers Market in Central Park is from 7:30 a.m.-noon. Live music, yoga at 9 a.m. D’Allan Rice will folk rock/blues from 8-11 a.m.
Palmyra Flag Day Parade begins at 10 a.m. on Main Street in Palmyra. The event is hosted by the Palmyra Chamber of Commerce.
The Second Saturday Art Walk is from 4-7 p.m. Locations include the Hannibal Arts Council, Alliance Art Gallery, at 121 N. Main St., Java Jive and Art Gallery 310.
Great Girlfriend Getaway is throughout the day on Main Street.
Rotary Riverfest takes place at Nipper Park.
D’Allan Rice will perform from 8-11 p.m. at Main Street Wine Stoppe, 303 N. Main St.
Monday, June 13
The Pike County Tourism Commision meets at 11 a.m. at the Bridge Coffee Shop, 403 Georgia St., Louisiana, Mo.
Tuesday, June 14
Senior Adult Dance is from noon to 3 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. Music provided by Uptown Strings.
Wednesday, June 15
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
The Hannibal Area Dementia Caregiver Support Group presented by the Alzheimer’s Association — Greater Missouri meets from 4-5:30 p.m. at Beth Haven Nursing Home, 500 Pleasant St.
Thursday, June 16
Music Under the Stars is from 7-9 p.m. in front of the Boyhood Home. The performance by Rocket and Gizzae kicks off the Juneteenth Celebration.
Greater Midwest Baseball Elite Riverboat Rumble takes place at Clemens Field.
Friday, June 17
N’STALGIA will perform for a Juneteenth Celebration dance from 7-11 p.m. at The Depot, S. Main St. and Warren Barrett Drive.
Broken String will perform from 7-11 pm. in the Down by the River concert series at the Y Men’s Pavilion, 124 Hill St.
Greater Midwest Baseball Elite Riverboat Rumble at Clemens Field.
Saturday, June 18
Juneteenth Celebration takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Central Park.
Greater Midwest Baseball Elite Riverboat Rumble takes place at Clemens Field.
Farmers Market is from 7:30 a.m.-noon in Central Park. Live music, yoga at 9 a.m.
Beautiful Baby, Little Mister, Little Miss Pageant is from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Registration ends on June 10. See the Hannibal Jaycees Facebook page for more information.
Sunday, June 19
Greater Midwest Baseball Elite Riverboat Rumble takes place at Clemens Field.
The GospelFest and Father’s Day Recognition during Hannibal’s Juneteenth Celebration is from noon to 4 p.m. in Central Park.
Tuesday, June 21
Summer Solstice Sojourn family nature program at Bear Creek trail is from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and starting at the Sodalis Nature Preserve parking lot. Call 573-221-0154 or email mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov.
Senior Adult Dance at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center is from noon to 3 p.m. Music provided by Uptown Strings.
Thursday, June 23
Hannibal Public Library Babies and Books begins at 10:30 a.m. at Central Park.
Friday, June 24
Firefly Friday Night Hike begins at 8 p.m. at Sodalis Nature Preserve. Call 573-221-0154 or email mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov.
Saturday, June 25
7:30 a.m.-noon Farmers Market in Central Park. Live music, yoga at 9 a.m.
Coffee with a Cop begins at 9 a.m. at the Bridge Coffee Shop, 403 Georgia St., Louisiana, Mo.
Tuesday, June 28
Senior Adult Dance at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. takes place from noon to 3 p.m. Music provided by Uptown Strings.
Thursday, June 30
Annual National Tom Sawyer Days Carnival begins. Tickets are available at the Hannibal Jaycees website. Up-to-date details will be posted on Facebook.
Music Under the Stars begins at 7- 9 p.m. in front of the Boyhood Home.
Friday, July 1
Annual National Tom Sawyer Days Carnival takes place. Tickets are available at the Hannibal Jaycees website. Up-to-date details will be posted on Facebook.
The Wind, The Fire and The Rain Revival begins at 6:30 p.m. at First Assembly of God Church, 1901 Missouri St.
Saturday, July 2
Annual National Tom Sawyer Days Carnival takes place. Tickets are available at the Hannibal Jaycees website. Up-to-date details will be posted on Facebook.
Sunday, July 3
Annual National Tom Sawyer Days Carnival takes place. Tickets are available at the Hannibal Jaycees website. Up-to-date details will be posted on Facebook.
Monday, July 4
Annual National Tom Sawyer Days Carnival takes place. Tickets are available at the Hannibal Jaycees website. Up-to-date details will be posted on Facebook.
Wednesday, July 20
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
The Hannibal Area Dementia Caregiver Support Group presented by the Alzheimer’s Association — Greater Missouri meets from 4-5:30 p.m. at Beth Haven Nursing Home, 500 Pleasant St.
Saturday, July 23
Coffee with a Cop begins at 9 a.m. at the Bridge Coffee Shop, 403 Georgia St., Louisiana, Mo.
Friday, Aug. 5
The Wind, The Fire and The Rain Revival begins at 6:30 p.m. at First Assembly of God Church, 1901 Missouri St.
Madd Hoss Jackson will perform in the Down by the River concert series, from 7-11 p.m. at the Y Men’s Pavilion, 124 Hill St.
Wednesday, Aug. 17
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
The Hannibal Area Dementia Caregiver Support Group presented by the Alzheimer’s Association — Greater Missouri meets from 4-5:30 p.m. at Beth Haven Nursing Home, 500 Pleasant St.
Saturday, Aug. 27
Coffee with a Cop begins at 9 a.m. at the Bridge Coffee Shop, 403 Georgia St., Louisiana, Mo.
Friday, Sept. 2
The Wind, The Fire and The Rain Revival begins at 6:30 p.m. at First Assembly of God Church, 1901 Missouri St.
Saturday, Sept. 17
The Hannibal Free Public Library will host a presentation and book signing by Dea Hoover at 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
The Hannibal Area Dementia Caregiver Support Group presented by the Alzheimer’s Association — Greater Missouri meets from 4-5:30 p.m. at Beth Haven Nursing Home, 500 Pleasant St.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Coffee with a Cop begins at 9 a.m. at the Bridge Coffee Shop, 403 Georgia St., Louisiana, Mo.
Saturday, Oct. 1
The Hannibal Walk to End Alzheimer’s begins with registration at 8:30 a.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Wednesday, Oct. 19
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
The Hannibal Area Dementia Caregiver Support Group presented by the Alzheimer’s Association — Greater Missouri meets from 4-5:30 p.m. at Beth Haven Nursing Home, 500 Pleasant St.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Coffee with a Cop begins at 9 a.m. at the Bridge Coffee Shop, 403 Georgia St., Louisiana, Mo.
Wednesday, Nov. 16
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
The Hannibal Area Dementia Caregiver Support Group presented by the Alzheimer’s Association — Greater Missouri meets from 4-5:30 p.m. at Beth Haven Nursing Home, 500 Pleasant St.
Saturday, Nov. 26
Coffee with a Cop begins at 9 a.m. at the Bridge Coffee Shop, 403 Georgia St., Louisiana, Mo.
Wednesday, Dec. 21
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
The Hannibal Area Dementia Caregiver Support Group presented by the Alzheimer’s Association — Greater Missouri meets from 4-5:30 p.m. at Beth Haven Nursing Home, 500 Pleasant St.
Saturday, Dec. 24
Coffee with a Cop begins at 9 a.m. at the Bridge Coffee Shop, 403 Georgia St., Louisiana, Mo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.