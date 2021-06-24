Friday, June 25
The Hannibal Free Public Library is holding a book sale from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 200 S. Fifth St.
The Hannibal Arts Council will host the Chain Pull Butterfly Arty Party from 7-9 p.m. at 105 S. Main St.
The Hannibal Rotary Club is hosting the Fiesta del Sol music and beer festival with gates opening at 5 p.m. in Central Park. Music entertainment includes Riverside Band and Carson Bok.
Saturday, June 26
The Central Park Farmers Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
The Hannibal Free Public Library is holding a book sale from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 200 S. Fifth St.
The Hannibal Rotary Club is hosting the Fiesta del Sol music and beer festival with gates opening at 11 a.m. in Central Park. Music entertainment includes Trixie Delight and King Benny.
Sunday, June 27
Mission Hill Baptist Church is celebrating their 43rd anniversary with an “old-fashioned” Anniversary/Homecoming Celebration beginning at 10 a.m. and featuring southern gospel group Final Authority.
The Gospel Shed will hold a Gospel Music Jam at 6 p.m. at 10373 Highway O.
Monday, June 28
The Hannibal Free Public Library is holding a book sale from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
The United Marion County Democrat Club meeting will take begin with a social at 5:30 p.m. and the meeting at 6 p.m. at Riverside Restaurant, 111 Bird Street.
Tuesday, June 29
The Hannibal Free Public Library is holding a book sale from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 30
The Hannibal Free Public Library is holding a book sale from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 200 S. Fifth St.
Thursday, July 1
An American Red Cross blood drive will be from 12:45-6 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at First Baptist Church, 106 N. Main St. in Paris, Mo.
The Hannibal Free Public Library is holding a book sale from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 200 S. Fifth St.
Friday, July 2
East Coast Swing Dance Lessons will be offered for beginners and intermediates at 7 p.m. at the YMCA of Hannibal, followed by an open dance time from 7:30-8:30 p.m. Free for members and non-members. Participants can bring a partner or a partner will be provided. Facebook.com/HannibalPartnerDancing or YMCAofHannibal.org.
The Hannibal Free Public Library is holding a book sale from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 200 S. Fifth St.
Saturday, July 3
The Loafers Car Club will host their monthly cruise-in at 6 p.m. on Church Street, next to Karlock’s Kars and Pop Culture Museum.
Tuesday, July 6
The Hannibal Free Public Library is holding a book sale from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 200 S. Fifth St.
Hannibal artist Mark Wavering will showcase his artwork in Hannibal’s Central Park, with part 2 of the exhibit running through July 20.
The MU Extension — Salt River Master Gardener Club monthly meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, at Hannibal-LaGrange University Burt Administration Building, Room 129, in Hannibal.
Thursday, July 8
The Northeast Missouri Workforce Summit will start at 9 a.m. at Clover Road Christian Church in Hannibal. Registration is available by visiting the events section of the Hannibal Chamber of Commerce Facebook Page.
The Hannibal Writers Club will meet at the Hannibal Arts Council at 5 p.m. instead of 7 p.m., so members may attend the Music Under the Stars concerts at 7 p.m.
Friday, July 9
There will be a Summer Night Serenade night hike from 8-10 p.m. at Sodalis Nature Preserve. Space is limited for the free program, and reservations are required by calling 573-221-0154 or emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov.
Tuesday, July 13
The Hannibal General Mills Retiree luncheon will be held at 11 a.m. at the Hannibal Country Club.
Friday, July 16
East Coast Swing Dance Lessons will be offered for beginners and intermediates at 7 p.m. at the YMCA of Hannibal, followed by an open dance time from 7:30-8:30 p.m. Free for members and non-members. Participants can bring a partner or a partner will be provided. Facebook.com/HannibalPartnerDancing or YMCAofHannibal.org.
Wednesday, July 21
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 U.S. 36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright 573-221-8758.
Thursday, July 22
The Hannibal Writers Club will meet at the Hannibal Arts Council at 5 p.m. instead of 7 p.m., so members may attend the Music Under the Stars concerts at 7 p.m.
Friday, July 30
There will be a Summer Night Serenade night hike from 8-10 p.m. at Sodalis Nature Preserve. Space is limited for the free program, and reservations are required by calling 573-221-0154 or emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov.
Friday, Aug. 6
The Wind, the Fire and the Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Hannibal First Assembly of God, 1901 Missouri Ave. More information is available from Lee and Jami Vedenhaupt at 573-248-6098.
Thursday, Aug. 12
The Hannibal Writers Club will meet at the Hannibal Arts Council at 5 p.m. instead of 7 p.m., so members may attend the Music Under the Stars concerts at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 18
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 US-36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright 573-221-8758.
Thursday, Aug. 26
The Hannibal Writers Club will meet at the Hannibal Arts Council at 5 p.m. instead of 7 p.m., so members may attend the Music Under the Stars concerts at 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 3
The Wind, the Fire and the Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Hannibal First Assembly of God, 1901 Missouri Ave. More information is available from Lee and Jami Vedenhaupt at 573-248-6098.
Wednesday, Sept. 15
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 U.S. 36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright 573-221-8758.
Friday, Oct. 1
The Wind, the Fire and the Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Hannibal First Assembly of God, 1901 Missouri Ave. More information is available from Lee and Jami Vedenhaupt at 573-248-6098.
Wednesday, Oct. 20
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 U.S. 36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright 573-221-8758.
Friday, Nov. 5
The Wind, the Fire and the Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Hannibal First Assembly of God, 1901 Missouri Ave. More information is available from Lee and Jami Vedenhaupt at 573-248-6098.
Saturday, Nov. 13
The 48th Annual BLP Holiday Gift Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Palmyra High School, 1703 S. Main St. in Palmyra, Mo. Space is limited due to COVID safeguards.
Wednesday, Nov. 17
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 U.S. 36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright 573-221-8758.
Friday, Dec. 3
The Wind, the Fire and the Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Hannibal First Assembly of God, 1901 Missouri Ave. More information is available from Lee and Jami Vedenhaupt at 573-248-6098.