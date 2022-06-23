Thursday, June 23
Hannibal Public Library Babies and Books begins at 10:30 a.m. at Central Park.
Friday, June 24
Options for Women will host an Open House event from 2–4 p.m. The event will take place at their Bowling Green site at 1420 S. Business 61, Bowling Green, Mo.
The Be Kind to Monarchs Art Adventure for children 5-12 years old will be from 5:15-6:30 p.m. at 105 S. Main St. The cost is $5 per participant. Scholarships are available.
Firefly Friday Night Hike begins at 8 p.m. at Sodalis Nature Preserve. Call 573-221-0154 or email mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov.
Saturday, June 25
7:30 a.m.-noon Farmers Market in Central Park. Live music, yoga at 9 a.m.
Coffee with a Cop begins at 9 a.m. at the Bridge Coffee Shop, 403 Georgia St., Louisiana, Mo.
The Hannibal Arts Council and Hannibal Art Club will host an Origami Workshop from 10 a.m. to noon at 105 S. Main St. registration is required; event cost of $25 includes all supplies.
The Northeast Missouri Genealogical Society will meet at 10 a.m. at the Monroe County Courthouse, 300 N. Main St. in Paris.
Monday, June 27
Revival at New Hope Gospel Center begins at 7 p.m. at 1009 Lyon St. in Hannibal.
Tuesday, June 28
Senior Adult Dance at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center takes place from noon to 3 p.m. with music provided by Uptown Strings.
Revival at New Hope Gospel Center begins at 7 p.m. at 1009 Lyon St. in Hannibal.
Wednesday, June 29
Revival at New Hope Gospel Center begins at 7 p.m. at 1009 Lyon St. in Hannibal.
Thursday, June 30
Annual National Tom Sawyer Days Carnival begins. Tickets are available at the Hannibal Jaycees website. Up-to-date details will be posted on Facebook.
Music Under the Stars begins at 7- 9 p.m. in front of the Boyhood Home.
Friday, July 1
Hannibal Cannibal 10K & 5K Run/Walk is from 7 a.m. to noon.
The 67th Annual National Tom Sawyer Days Carnival begins. Tickets are available at the Hannibal Jaycees website. Up-to-date details will be posted on Facebook.
Pet Show at Central Park will begin at 1 p.m.
The Wind, The Fire and The Rain Revival begins at 6:30 p.m. at First Assembly of God Church, 1901 Missouri St.
Mud volleyball takes place at Y Men’s Pavilion.
Saturday, July 2
Arts and Crafts Festival begins at 9 a.m. in Central Park.
The 67th Annual National Tom Sawyer Days Carnival begins. Tickets are available at the Hannibal Jaycees website. Up-to-date details will be posted on Facebook.
Mud volleyball takes place at Y Men’s Pavilion.
Sunday, July 3
Arts and Crafts Festival begins at 9 a.m. in Central Park.
The 67th Annual National Tom Sawyer Days Carnival begins. Tickets are available at the Hannibal Jaycees website. Up-to-date details will be posted on Facebook.
Mud volleyball takes place at Y Men’s Pavilion.
Pet Show Day at Hannibal Aquatic Center is from noon-6 p.m. Anyone who participated in the Central Park Pet Show on July 1 gets in free with a ticket.
Monday, July 4
Arts and Crafts Festival begins at 9 a.m. in Central Park.
The 67th Annual National Tom Sawyer Days Carnival begins. Tickets are available at the Hannibal Jaycees website. Up-to-date details will be posted on Facebook.
Mud volleyball takes place at Y Men’s Pavilion.
Tuesday, July 5
Senior Adult Dance at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center takes place from noon-3 p.m. with music provided by Uptown Strings
The MU Extension — Salt River Master Gardener Club monthly meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at Hannibal-LaGrange University’s Burt Administration Building, Room 129.
Wednesday, July 6
Hannibal Free Public Library program on snakes begins at 2 p.m. with Missouri Conservation Department at Central Park.
Thursday, July 7
The 53rd Mark Twain Old Threshers Show begins at 7 a.m. at the Paris Fairgrounds.
Music Under the Stars Concert Series from 7-9 p.m. at Historic Hill Street between the Becky Thatcher House and Sam’s Boyhood Home.
Friday, July 8
The 53rd Mark Twain Old Threshers Show begins at 7 a.m. at the Paris Fairgrounds.
Creatures of the Night Night Hike through Sodalis Nature Preserve begins at 7:30 p.m. Reserve space by emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov.
Saturday, July 9
The 53rd Mark Twain Old Threshers Show begins at 7 a.m. at the Paris Fairgrounds.
Farmers Market in Central Park is from 7:30 a.m. to noon, with live music and yoga at 9 a.m.
Second Saturday Gallery Night is from 4-7 p.m.
There will be a free Ice Cream Social from from 6-8 p.m. at Big Creek Presbyterian Church, 49515 Big Creek Lane, Rensselaer. Come enjoy free cakes, pies and ice cream.
Sunday, July 10
Christmas in July takes place from noon-6 p.m. Children five to seven years of age who bring an unwrapped new toy for the Toys for Tots program to the Hannibal Aquatics Center receive free admission.
The St. John’s Lutheran Church handbell choir will present a concert celebrating 50 years of direction by John Freiling, beginning at 2 p.m. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. at 1201 Lyon St.
Tuesday, July 12
Senior Adult Dance at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center is from noon-3 p.m. with music provided by Uptown Strings.
Thursday, July 14
Music Under the Stars Concert Series from 7-9 p.m. at Historic Hill Street between the Becky Thatcher House and Sam’s Boyhood Home.
Saturday, July 16
Farmers Market in Central Park is from 7:30 a.m.to noon, with live music, yoga at 9 a.m.
Sunday, July 17
Today is National Ice Cream Day. The first 25 people with paid admission to the Hannibal Aquatic Center will receive a free ice cream treat at the concessions stand from noon-6 p.m.
Tuesday, July 19
Senior Adult Dance at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center is from noon-3 p.m. with music provided by Uptown Strings.
Wednesday, July 20
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Hannibal Free Public Library program at Central Park with Penny the Dog demonstrating her duties with the Missouri Department of Conservation begins at 2 p.m.
The Hannibal Area Dementia Caregiver Support Group presented by the Alzheimer’s Association — Greater Missouri meets from 4-5:30 p.m. at Beth Haven Nursing Home, 500 Pleasant St.
Thursday, July 21
Music Under the Stars Concert Series from 7-9 p.m. at Historic Hill Street between the Becky Thatcher House and Sam’s Boyhood Home.
Creatures of the Night Night Hike through Sodalis Nature Preserve begins at 7:30 p.m. Reserve space by emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov
Friday, July 22
The 3rd Annual Hannibal Bar-B-Q Festival takes place at 4015 Market St. The big star of the show for the Hannibal Bar-B-Q Festival is country music star Clay Walker. A full schedule of performances and other updates is available by following Hannibal Bar-B-Q Festival on Facebook.
Creatures of the Night Night Hike through Sodalis Nature Preserve begins at 7:30 p.m. Reserve space by emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov
Movies in the Park features The Lorax” in Huckleberry Park beginning at 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 23
Farmers Market in Central Park is from 7:30 a.m. to noon, with live music, yoga at 9 a.m.
Coffee with a Cop begins at 9 a.m. at the Bridge Coffee Shop, 403 Georgia St., Louisiana, Mo.
River Run Nature Program starts at the Rotary Shelter at Nipper Park on the riverfront beginning at 10 a.m. Free program for all ages.
The 3rd Annual Hannibal Bar-B-Q Festival takes place at 4015 Market St. The big star of the show for the Hannibal Bar-B-Q Festival is country music star Clay Walker. A full schedule of performances and other updates is available by following Hannibal Bar-B-Q Festival on Facebook.
Sunday, July 24
Star Swim Day is today. Anyone who participates in swim lessons at the Hannibal Aquatic Center gets in free. Must have a ticket from noon-6 p.m.
Tuesday, July 26
Senior Adult Dance at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center is from noon-3 p.m. with music provided by Uptown Strings.
Thursday, July 28
Music Under the Stars Concert Series from 7-9 p.m. at Historic Hill Street between the Becky Thatcher house and Sam’s Boyhood Home.
Saturday, July 30
Farmers Market in Central Park is from 7:30 a.m. to noon, with live music, yoga at 9 a.m.
ShredFest at the Ramp Park in Huckleberry Park begins at 10 a.m.
Sunday, July 31
ShredFest Day at the Hannibal Aquatic Center is from noon-6 p.m. Anyone who participated in ShredFest on July 30 receives free admission. Must have a ticket.
Friday, Aug. 5
The Wind, The Fire and The Rain Revival begins at 6:30 p.m. at First Assembly of God Church, 1901 Missouri St.
Madd Hoss Jackson will perform in the Down by the River concert series, from 7-11 p.m. at the Y Men’s Pavilion, 124 Hill St.
Wednesday, Aug. 17
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
The Hannibal Area Dementia Caregiver Support Group presented by the Alzheimer’s Association — Greater Missouri meets from 4-5:30 p.m. at Beth Haven Nursing Home, 500 Pleasant St.
Saturday, Aug. 27
Coffee with a Cop begins at 9 a.m. at the Bridge Coffee Shop, 403 Georgia St., Louisiana, Mo.
Friday, Sept. 2
The Wind, The Fire and The Rain Revival begins at 6:30 p.m. at First Assembly of God Church, 1901 Missouri St.
Saturday, Sept. 17
The Hannibal Free Public Library will host a presentation and book signing by Dea Hoover at 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
The Hannibal Area Dementia Caregiver Support Group presented by the Alzheimer’s Association — Greater Missouri meets from 4-5:30 p.m. at Beth Haven Nursing Home, 500 Pleasant St.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Coffee with a Cop begins at 9 a.m. at the Bridge Coffee Shop, 403 Georgia St., Louisiana, Mo.
Saturday, Oct. 1
The Hannibal Walk to End Alzheimer’s begins with registration at 8:30 a.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Wednesday, Oct. 19
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
The Hannibal Area Dementia Caregiver Support Group presented by the Alzheimer’s Association — Greater Missouri meets from 4-5:30 p.m. at Beth Haven Nursing Home, 500 Pleasant St.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Coffee with a Cop begins at 9 a.m. at the Bridge Coffee Shop, 403 Georgia St., Louisiana, Mo.
Wednesday, Nov. 16
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
The Hannibal Area Dementia Caregiver Support Group presented by the Alzheimer’s Association — Greater Missouri meets from 4-5:30 p.m. at Beth Haven Nursing Home, 500 Pleasant St.
Saturday, Nov. 26
Coffee with a Cop begins at 9 a.m. at the Bridge Coffee Shop, 403 Georgia St., Louisiana, Mo.
Wednesday, Dec. 21
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
The Hannibal Area Dementia Caregiver Support Group presented by the Alzheimer’s Association — Greater Missouri meets from 4-5:30 p.m. at Beth Haven Nursing Home, 500 Pleasant St.
Saturday, Dec. 24
Coffee with a Cop begins at 9 a.m. at the Bridge Coffee Shop, 403 Georgia St., Louisiana, Mo.
