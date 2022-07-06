Thursday, July 7
The 53rd Mark Twain Old Threshers Show begins at 7 a.m. at the Paris Fairgrounds.
The membership election meeting begins 7 p.m. at American Legion Post 55, 3819 Highway MM.
Music Under the Stars Concert Series from 7-9 p.m. at Historic Hill Street between the Becky Thatcher House and Sam’s Boyhood Home.
Friday, July 8
The 53rd Mark Twain Old Threshers Show begins at 7 a.m. at the Paris Fairgrounds.
Creatures of the Night Night Hike through Sodalis Nature Preserve begins at 7:30 p.m. Reserve space by emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov.
Saturday, July 9
The 53rd Mark Twain Old Threshers Show begins at 7 a.m. at the Paris Fairgrounds.
Farmers Market in Central Park is from 7:30 a.m. to noon, with live music and yoga at 9 a.m.
Second Saturday Gallery Night is from 4-7 p.m.
There will be a free Ice Cream Social from from 6-8 p.m. at Big Creek Presbyterian Church, 49515 Big Creek Lane, Rensselaer. Come enjoy free cakes, pies and ice cream.
Debbie Ingram will highlight female voices from country music during a concert at 7 p.m. at the air-conditioned Bowling Green High School Auditorium.
Sunday, July 10
The James O’Donnell Scholarship golf tournament begins at 8 a.m. at the American Legion Golf Course, 3681 Highway MM.
Christmas in July takes place from noon-6 p.m. Children five to seven years of age who bring an unwrapped new toy for the Toys for Tots program to the Hannibal Aquatics Center receive free admission.
The St. John’s Lutheran Church handbell choir will present a concert celebrating 50 years of direction by John Freiling, beginning at 2 p.m. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. at 1201 Lyon St.
Tuesday, July 12
Senior Adult Dance at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center is from noon-3 p.m. with music provided by Uptown Strings.
Thursday, July 14
Music Under the Stars Concert Series from 7-9 p.m. at Historic Hill Street between the Becky Thatcher House and Sam’s Boyhood Home.
Friday, July 15
The Snuffle Training/Activity Mat July Art Adventure will be from 5:15-6:30 p.m. at 105 S. Main St. The event is free, and donations to NEMO Humane will be accepted.
Saturday, July 16
Farmers Market in Central Park is from 7:30 a.m.to noon, with live music, yoga at 9 a.m.
Sunday, July 17
Today is National Ice Cream Day. The first 25 people with paid admission to the Hannibal Aquatic Center will receive a free ice cream treat at the concessions stand from noon-6 p.m.
Tuesday, July 19
Senior Adult Dance at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center is from noon-3 p.m. with music provided by Uptown Strings.
Wednesday, July 20
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Hannibal Free Public Library program at Central Park with Penny the Dog demonstrating her duties with the Missouri Department of Conservation begins at 2 p.m.
The Hannibal Area Dementia Caregiver Support Group presented by the Alzheimer’s Association — Greater Missouri meets from 4-5:30 p.m. at Beth Haven Nursing Home, 500 Pleasant St.
Thursday, July 21
Music Under the Stars Concert Series from 7-9 p.m. at Historic Hill Street between the Becky Thatcher House and Sam’s Boyhood Home.
Creatures of the Night Night Hike through Sodalis Nature Preserve begins at 7:30 p.m. Reserve space by emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov
Friday, July 22
The 3rd Annual Hannibal Bar-B-Q Festival takes place at 4015 Market St. The big star of the show for the Hannibal Bar-B-Q Festival is country music star Clay Walker. A full schedule of performances and other updates is available by following Hannibal Bar-B-Q Festival on Facebook.
Creatures of the Night Night Hike through Sodalis Nature Preserve begins at 7:30 p.m. Reserve space by emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov
Movies in the Park features The Lorax” in Huckleberry Park beginning at 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 23
Farmers Market in Central Park is from 7:30 a.m. to noon, with live music, yoga at 9 a.m.
Coffee with a Cop begins at 9 a.m. at the Bridge Coffee Shop, 403 Georgia St., Louisiana, Mo.
River Run Nature Program starts at the Rotary Shelter at Nipper Park on the riverfront beginning at 10 a.m. Free program for all ages.
The 3rd Annual Hannibal Bar-B-Q Festival takes place at 4015 Market St. The big star of the show for the Hannibal Bar-B-Q Festival is country music star Clay Walker. A full schedule of performances and other updates is available by following Hannibal Bar-B-Q Festival on Facebook.
Sunday, July 24
Star Swim Day is today. Anyone who participates in swim lessons at the Hannibal Aquatic Center gets in free. Must have a ticket from noon-6 p.m.
Tuesday, July 26
Senior Adult Dance at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center is from noon-3 p.m. with music provided by Uptown Strings.
Thursday, July 28
Music Under the Stars Concert Series from 7-9 p.m. at Historic Hill Street between the Becky Thatcher house and Sam’s Boyhood Home.
Saturday, July 30
Farmers Market in Central Park is from 7:30 a.m. to noon, with live music, yoga at 9 a.m.
ShredFest at the Ramp Park in Huckleberry Park begins at 10 a.m.
Sunday, July 31
ShredFest Day at the Hannibal Aquatic Center is from noon-6 p.m. Anyone who participated in ShredFest on July 30 receives free admission. Must have a ticket.
Monday, Aug. 1
Mermaid and Shark School will take place from 10:30-11:15 a.m. at the Hannibal Aquatic Center.
Tuesday, Aug. 2
Mermaid and Shark School will take place from 10:30-11:15 a.m. at the Hannibal Aquatic Center.
Wednesday, Aug. 3
Mermaid and Shark School will take place from 10:30-11:15 a.m. at the Hannibal Aquatic Center.
Thursday, Aug. 4
Mermaid and Shark School will take place from 10:30-11:15 a.m. at the Hannibal Aquatic Center.
Friday, Aug. 5
The Wind, The Fire and The Rain Revival begins at 6:30 p.m. at First Assembly of God Church, 1901 Missouri St.
Madd Hoss Jackson will perform in the Down by the River concert series, from 7-11 p.m. at the Y Men’s Pavilion, 124 Hill St.
Wednesday, Aug. 17
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
The Hannibal Area Dementia Caregiver Support Group presented by the Alzheimer’s Association — Greater Missouri meets from 4-5:30 p.m. at Beth Haven Nursing Home, 500 Pleasant St.
Saturday, Aug. 27
Coffee with a Cop begins at 9 a.m. at the Bridge Coffee Shop, 403 Georgia St., Louisiana, Mo.
Friday, Sept. 2
The Wind, The Fire and The Rain Revival begins at 6:30 p.m. at First Assembly of God Church, 1901 Missouri St.
Saturday, Sept. 17
The Hannibal Free Public Library will host a presentation and book signing by Dea Hoover at 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
The Hannibal Area Dementia Caregiver Support Group presented by the Alzheimer’s Association — Greater Missouri meets from 4-5:30 p.m. at Beth Haven Nursing Home, 500 Pleasant St.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Coffee with a Cop begins at 9 a.m. at the Bridge Coffee Shop, 403 Georgia St., Louisiana, Mo.
Saturday, Oct. 1
The Hannibal Walk to End Alzheimer’s begins with registration at 8:30 a.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Friday, Oct. 7
The Wind, The Fire and The Rain Revival begins at 6:30 p.m. at First Assembly of God Church, 1901 Missouri St.
Wednesday, Oct. 19
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
The Hannibal Area Dementia Caregiver Support Group presented by the Alzheimer’s Association — Greater Missouri meets from 4-5:30 p.m. at Beth Haven Nursing Home, 500 Pleasant St.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Coffee with a Cop begins at 9 a.m. at the Bridge Coffee Shop, 403 Georgia St., Louisiana, Mo.
Friday, Nov. 4
The Wind, The Fire and The Rain Revival begins at 6:30 p.m. at First Assembly of God Church, 1901 Missouri St.
Wednesday, Nov. 16
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
The Hannibal Area Dementia Caregiver Support Group presented by the Alzheimer’s Association — Greater Missouri meets from 4-5:30 p.m. at Beth Haven Nursing Home, 500 Pleasant St.
Saturday, Nov. 26
Coffee with a Cop begins at 9 a.m. at the Bridge Coffee Shop, 403 Georgia St., Louisiana, Mo.
Friday, Dec. 2
The Wind, The Fire and The Rain Revival begins at 6:30 p.m. at First Assembly of God Church, 1901 Missouri St.
Wednesday, Dec. 21
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
The Hannibal Area Dementia Caregiver Support Group presented by the Alzheimer’s Association — Greater Missouri meets from 4-5:30 p.m. at Beth Haven Nursing Home, 500 Pleasant St.
Saturday, Dec. 24
Coffee with a Cop begins at 9 a.m. at the Bridge Coffee Shop, 403 Georgia St., Louisiana, Mo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.