Friday, July 30
There will be a Summer Night Serenade night hike from 8-10 p.m. at Sodalis Nature Preserve. Space is limited for the free program, and reservations are required by calling 573-221-0154 or emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov.
The Hannibal Arts Council Cacti Rock Arty Party will take place from 7-9 p.m. at 105 S. Main St. The cost is $25 per person.
Saturday, July 31
The Hannibal Central Park Farmers Market will take place from 7:30 a.m. to noon in Central Park.
The Marion County Fair begins with the parade at 10 a.m. on Main Street. Events will follow at the Marion County Courthouse and Flower City Park in Palmyra, Mo.
Sunday, Aug. 1
The First District meeting of Northeast Missouri of the American Legion and the Ladies Auxiliary will be at 2 p.m. at the Emmette J. Shields Post 55, 3819 Hwy. MM.
Marion County Fair events will begin at 2 p.m. at Flower City Park in Palmyra, Mo.
Monday, Aug. 2
Marion County Fair events will begin at 4 p.m. at Flower City Park in Palmyra, Mo.
Tuesday, Aug. 3
Marion County Fair events will begin at 2 p.m. at Flower City Park in Palmyra, Mo.
The Hannibal Central Park Farmers Market will take place from 3-7 p.m. in Central Park.
Wednesday, Aug. 4
Marion County Fair events will begin at 8 a.m. at Flower City Park in Palmyra, Mo.
Thursday, Aug. 5
The American Legion Post 55 will install new officers for membership year 2021-2022 at 7 p.m. at the Post home, 3819 Hwy. MM in Hannibal.
Marion County Fair events will begin at 8 a.m. at Flower City Park in Palmyra, Mo.
Friday, Aug. 6
Marion County Fair events will begin at 10 a.m. at Flower City Park in Palmyra, Mo.
The Wind, the Fire and the Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Hannibal First Assembly of God, 1901 Missouri Ave. More information is available from Lee and Jami Vedenhaupt at 573-248-6098.
Louisiana, Mo. will celebrate National Night Out.
Saturday, Aug. 7
The Hannibal Central Park Farmers Market will take place from 7:30 a.m. to noon in Central Park.
Marion County Fair events will begin at 8 a.m. at Flower City Park in Palmyra, Mo.
The Clarksville Library Ice Cream Social will take place.
Sunday, Aug. 8
The Clarksville Chamber will celebrate National Night Out with an ice cream social from 5-8 p.m. in Riverfront Park.
LIVE@105: Marty Morrison and Co. Jazz will perform at 7 p.m. at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S Main St.
Tuesday, Aug. 10
The Clarksville Rotary Club will commemorate Missouri’s bicentennial with an ice cream social.
The General Mills retiree luncheon will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Hannibal Country Club.
3 Diamond Development LLC will have a public meeting at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall to discuss the proposed adaptive reuse of the former St. Elizabeth hospital in Hannibal.
Thursday, Aug. 12
The Hannibal Writers Club will meet at the Hannibal Arts Council at 5 p.m. instead of 7 p.m., so members may attend the Music Under the Stars concerts at 7 p.m.
The Senior Expo will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
The Relay for Life of Marion County will host a walk-through luminaria ceremony from 8:30-9:30 p.m. at the Hannibal riverfront.
Due to the pandemic, Relay For Life events might look different but the passion and commitment to fight cancer is unchanged. The Relay for Life of Marion County invites people to help them light the riverfront. A walk-through luminaria ceremony will be held from 8:30-9:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 13
East Coast Swing Dance Lessons and Dance for beginners and intermediates will begin at 7 p.m. at the YMCA of Hannibal. The event is free for members and non-members. Participants can bring a partner or organizers will provide one.
Saturday, Aug. 14
The Hannibal Central Park Farmers Market will take place from 7:30 a.m. to noon in Central Park.
Assumptions Catholic Store will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at St. Rose of Lima Parish Hall, 715 Chestnut, Quincy, Ill.
Planters Barn on Main Street will open its doors for the “Poetry Barn” from 7-8:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 18
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 US-36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright 573-221-8758.
Friday, Aug. 20
United Way will host its Campaign Kick-Off at a Putt-Putt Golf Tournament, with the first tee-time at 1 p.m. at Sawyer’s Creek, 11011 Highway 79.
Saturday, Aug. 21
The Hannibal Central Park Farmers Market will take place from 7:30 a.m. to noon in Central Park.
Thursday, Aug. 26
The Hannibal Writers Club will meet at the Hannibal Arts Council at 5 p.m. instead of 7 p.m., so members may attend the Music Under the Stars concerts at 7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 27
East Coast Swing Dance Lessons and Dance for beginners and intermediates will begin at 7 p.m. at the YMCA of Hannibal. The event is free for members and non-members. Participants can bring a partner or organizers will provide one.
Saturday, Aug. 28
The Hannibal Central Park Farmers Market will take place from 7:30 a.m. to noon in Central Park.
Friday, Sept. 3
The Wind, the Fire and the Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Hannibal First Assembly of God, 1901 Missouri Ave. More information is available from Lee and Jami Vedenhaupt at 573-248-6098.
Wednesday, Sept. 15
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 U.S. 36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright 573-221-8758.
Saturday, Sept. 18
Antioch Baptist Church will celebrate its 150th anniversary with visiting, games and activities for children and youth, church tours and a sandwich supper from 3-5 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall.
A celebration service will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the Antioch Baptist Church sanctuary. A time capsule will be buried, followed by an old-fashioned ice cream social.
Sunday, Sept. 19
Antioch Baptist Church will celebrate its 150th anniversary with Sunday School at 9:45 a.m., morning worship at 10:45 a.m.
with current Pastor Jack Emmite preaching. A cookout lunch will follow at 12:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 1
The Wind, the Fire and the Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Hannibal First Assembly of God, 1901 Missouri Ave. More information is available from Lee and Jami Vedenhaupt at 573-248-6098.
Saturday, Oct. 9
The 12th Annual Mark Twain Area Coin Show will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post 55, 3819 Highway MM. COVID vaccines or face masks are necessary for entry. Sanitizer will be provided.
Friday, Oct. 15
A Veteran Resource Fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Kroc Center, 405 Vermont, Quincy Ill.
Wednesday, Oct. 20
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 U.S. 36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright 573-221-8758.
Friday, Nov. 5
The Wind, the Fire and the Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Hannibal First Assembly of God, 1901 Missouri Ave. More information is available from Lee and Jami Vedenhaupt at 573-248-6098.
Saturday, Nov. 13
The 48th Annual BLP Holiday Gift Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Palmyra High School, 1703 S. Main St. in Palmyra, Mo. Space is limited due to COVID safeguards.
Wednesday, Nov. 17
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 U.S. 36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright 573-221-8758.
Friday, Dec. 3
The Wind, the Fire and the Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Hannibal First Assembly of God, 1901 Missouri Ave. More information is available from Lee and Jami Vedenhaupt at 573-248-6098.