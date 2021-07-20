Wednesday, July 21
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 U.S. 36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright 573-221-8758.
A free presentation will be held about the forthcoming restoration of the Mark Twain Zephyr at 11 a.m. at the Louisiana Public Library, 121 N. 3rd Street.
A free presentation will be held about the forthcoming restoration of the Mark Twain Zephyr at 2:30 p.m. at the Mark Twain Home & Museum.
Thursday, July 22
There will be a ribbon-cutting at the riverfront at 10 a.m. The public is invited.
The Hannibal Writers Club will meet at the Hannibal Arts Council at 5 p.m. instead of 7 p.m., so members may attend the Music Under the Stars concerts at 7 p.m.
Friday, July 23
Gates open at 5 p.m. for the Hannibal Bar-B-Q Festival at Heartland Field, 4015 Market Street.
Saturday, July 24
The Hannibal Central Park Farmers Market will take place from 7:30 a.m. to noon in Central Park.
Gates open at noon for the Hannibal Bar-B-Q Festival at Heartland Field, 4015 Market Street.
The Marion County R-II PTO will host its annual “Mustang Style” store on Saturday, July 24, at MCRII School, 2905 Hwy D.
The first-ever MCRII all-school reunion will begin with doors opening at 5 p.m. at the Barn of Beau & Company, 7109 County Road, 402 in Palmyra.
The Great River Tigers Chapter will hold the Mizzou summer bash and student sendoff, with a social at 5 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m., at Jackson Park Golf Course in Palmyra, Mo.
Monday, July 26
United Marion County Democrats will meet at 5:30 p.m. at Riverside Restaurant, 111 Bird St.
Tuesday, July 27
The Hannibal Central Park Farmers Market will take place from 3-7 p.m. in Central Park.
Friday, July 30
There will be a Summer Night Serenade night hike from 8-10 p.m. at Sodalis Nature Preserve. Space is limited for the free program, and reservations are required by calling 573-221-0154 or emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov.
The Hannibal Arts Council Cacti Rock Arty Party will take place from 7-9 p.m. at 105 S. Main St. The cost is $25 per person.
Saturday, July 31
The Hannibal Central Park Farmers Market will take place from 7:30 a.m. to noon in Central Park.
Tuesday, Aug. 3
The Hannibal Central Park Farmers Market will take place from 3-7 p.m. in Central Park.
Friday, Aug. 6
The Wind, the Fire and the Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Hannibal First Assembly of God, 1901 Missouri Ave. More information is available from Lee and Jami Vedenhaupt at 573-248-6098.
Louisiana, Mo. will celebrate National Night Out.
Saturday, Aug. 7
The Hannibal Central Park Farmers Market will take place from 7:30 a.m. to noon in Central Park.
The Clarksville Library Ice Cream Social will take place.
Sunday, Aug. 8
The Clarksville Chamber will celebrate National Night Out with an ice cream social from 5-8 p.m. in Riverfront Park.
Tuesday, Aug. 10
The Clarksville Rotary Club will commemorate Missouri's bicentennial with an ice cream social.
Thursday, Aug. 12
The Hannibal Writers Club will meet at the Hannibal Arts Council at 5 p.m. instead of 7 p.m., so members may attend the Music Under the Stars concerts at 7 p.m.
The Senior Expo will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Friday, Aug. 13
East Coast Swing Dance Lessons and Dance for beginners and intermediates will begin at 7 p.m. at the YMCA of Hannibal. The event is free for members and non-members. Participants can bring a partner or organizers will provide one.
Saturday, Aug. 14
The Hannibal Central Park Farmers Market will take place from 7:30 a.m. to noon in Central Park.
Planters Barn on Main Street will open its doors for the “Poetry Barn” from 7-8:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 18
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 US-36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright 573-221-8758.
Friday, Aug. 20
United Way will host its Campaign Kick-Off at a Putt-Putt Golf Tournament, with the first tee-time at 1 p.m. at Sawyer’s Creek, 11011 Highway 79.
Saturday, Aug. 21
The Hannibal Central Park Farmers Market will take place from 7:30 a.m. to noon in Central Park.
Thursday, Aug. 26
The Hannibal Writers Club will meet at the Hannibal Arts Council at 5 p.m. instead of 7 p.m., so members may attend the Music Under the Stars concerts at 7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 27
East Coast Swing Dance Lessons and Dance for beginners and intermediates will begin at 7 p.m. at the YMCA of Hannibal. The event is free for members and non-members. Participants can bring a partner or organizers will provide one.
Saturday, Aug. 28
The Hannibal Central Park Farmers Market will take place from 7:30 a.m. to noon in Central Park.
Friday, Sept. 3
The Wind, the Fire and the Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Hannibal First Assembly of God, 1901 Missouri Ave. More information is available from Lee and Jami Vedenhaupt at 573-248-6098.
Wednesday, Sept. 15
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 U.S. 36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright 573-221-8758.
Saturday, Sept. 18
Antioch Baptist Church will celebrate its 150th anniversary with visiting, games and activities for children and youth, church tours and a sandwich supper from 3-5 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall.
A celebration service will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the Antioch Baptist Church sanctuary. A time capsule will be buried, followed by an old-fashioned ice cream social.
Sunday, Sept. 19
Antioch Baptist Church will celebrate its 150th anniversary with Sunday School at 9:45 a.m., morning worship at 10:45 a.m.
with current Pastor Jack Emmite preaching. A cookout lunch will follow at 12:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 1
The Wind, the Fire and the Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Hannibal First Assembly of God, 1901 Missouri Ave. More information is available from Lee and Jami Vedenhaupt at 573-248-6098.
Saturday, Oct. 9
The 12th Annual Mark Twain Area Coin Show will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post 55, 3819 Highway MM. COVID vaccines or face masks are necessary for entry. Sanitizer will be provided.
Wednesday, Oct. 20
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 U.S. 36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright 573-221-8758.
Friday, Nov. 5
The Wind, the Fire and the Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Hannibal First Assembly of God, 1901 Missouri Ave. More information is available from Lee and Jami Vedenhaupt at 573-248-6098.
Saturday, Nov. 13
The 48th Annual BLP Holiday Gift Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Palmyra High School, 1703 S. Main St. in Palmyra, Mo. Space is limited due to COVID safeguards.
Wednesday, Nov. 17
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 U.S. 36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright 573-221-8758.
Friday, Dec. 3
The Wind, the Fire and the Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Hannibal First Assembly of God, 1901 Missouri Ave. More information is available from Lee and Jami Vedenhaupt at 573-248-6098.