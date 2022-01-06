Saturday, Jan. 8
Pedal Power will be from 10 a.m. to noon at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, 301 Warren Barrett Drive.
Monday, Jan. 10
The Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council will host an Employer Round Table at 7 a.m. in the Homebank Community Room.
Tuesday, Jan. 11
The General Mills Retiree luncheon will not be held in January, due to the Hannibal Country Club being closed for the month. Hopefully, weather permitting, we will be back on board in February.
Chess Club will meet from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the Magazine Room at the Hannibal Free Public Library, 200 S. 5th St.
EMBRACE, a group dedicated to supporting foster children and families, will host Quarter Madness at 6 p.m. at the Sesquicentennial Building in Palmyra, Mo.
Wednesday. Jan. 12
The Small Business Development Center at the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council will host a session at noon via Zoom. The topic will be micro-internships and how they can assist area businesses.
Monday, Jan. 17
The Ignite business networking event will take place at 7 p.m. at HATS Restaurant in Palmyra, Mo.
Tuesday, Jan. 18
The Hannibal City Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, 320 Broadway.
Wednesday, Jan. 19
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 US 36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Thursday, Jan. 20
The Palmyra City Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, 301 S. Main St. in Palmyra, Mo.
Saturday, Jan. 22
The 16th annual Ice Bowl will begin with tee time at 10 a.m. at the Don Crane Disc Golf Course in Huckleberry Park, sponsored by the Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department.
Tuesday, Jan. 25
Sunday, Jan. 30
The Everly Set: Bringing Back the Vocals of the 1950s begins 7:30 p.m. at Hannibal-LaGrange University Roland Fine Arts Center’s Parker Theater.
Tuesday, Feb. 1
The Hannibal City Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, 320 Broadway.
Thursday, Feb. 3
The Palmyra City Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, 301 S. Main St. in Palmyra, Mo.
Friday, Feb. 4
The Hannibal Arts Council’s Macchia Flowers Art Adventure for children will take place from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at 105 S. Main St.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
The Hannibal City Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, 320 Broadway.
Thursday, Feb. 17
The Palmyra City Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, 301 S. Main St. in Palmyra, Mo.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Saturday, March 12
EMBRACE Children and Families will host their first St. Patrick’s Day Dinner/Dance and silent auction at the Emmette J. Shields Post 55 American Legion Hall, 3819 Highway MM.
Wednesday, March 16
Wednesday, April 20
Wednesday, May 18
Wednesday, June 15
Wednesday, July 20
Wednesday, Aug. 17
Wednesday, Sept. 21
Wednesday, Oct. 19
Wednesday, Nov. 16
Wednesday, Dec. 21
