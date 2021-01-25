Saturday, Jan. 30
The Clarksville Community Chamber of Commerce and the Raintree Arts Council will host Eagle Days with live bird exhibitions, vendors and concessions inside the Apple Shed, 702, S. Second St. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own binoculars to view eagles nesting and fishing along the river.
Instructor Brenda Beck Fisher will lead the Beginning Watercolor Workshop from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St. The cost for the workshop is $60.
Salem Baptist Church, on Rt. F in Center, Mo., will host a Carry-in Wild Game Supper beginning at 6 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 31
Monday, Feb. 1
Safety partners, educators, school administrators, health officials, and parents of teen drivers are invited to attend the free First Impact ZOOM program from 6-7:30 p.m. The registration link is https://umsystemprotected.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAlcemtqzksGdU-AAdz8OUGxO66rWy3srak.
Tuesday, Feb. 2
An American Red Cross blood drive will take place from 12-6 p.m., at St Clement Knights of Columbus, 14516 Highway J in Bowling Green, Mo.
Friday, Feb. 5
The Hannibal Arts Council’s “Marbled Paper Hearts” Take and Make Art Adventure will feature a creative project for kids between the ages of five and 12 years old. Pick up time is from 5:30-6:30 p.m., at 105 S. Main St. The cost is $5 per project kit (including supplies and instructions). Registration and pre-payment opportunities are available by calling 573-221-6545 or stopping by 105 S. Main St.
Saturday, Feb. 6
The Hannibal Arts Council’s “Marbled Paper Hearts” Take and Make Art Adventure will feature a creative project for kids between the ages of five and 12 years old. Pick up time is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 105 S. Main St. The cost is $5 per project kit (including supplies and instructions). Registration and pre-payment opportunities are available by calling 573-221-6545 or stopping by 105 S. Main St.
Sunday, Feb. 7
“The Wonderful World of Woodpeckers” nature program will take place from 1-2 p.m., at the Hannibal Regional Airport, on County Road 425. Gale Rublee, certified nature interpreter for Hannibal Parks & Recreation, will lead the program.
Monday, Feb. 8
The Hannibal Arts Council’s “Marbled Paper Hearts” Take and Make Art Adventure will feature a creative project for kids between the ages of five and 12 years old. Pick up time is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 105 S. Main St. The cost is $5 per project kit (including supplies and instructions). Registration and pre-payment opportunities are available by calling 573-221-6545 or stopping by 105 S. Main St.
Wednesday, Feb. 10
An American Red Cross blood drive will take place from 1-6 p.m., at the Louisiana Elks Club, 120 N. 5th Street in Louisiana, Mo.
Saturday, Feb. 20
The 15th annual Ice Bowl will begin with registration at 9 a.m. and tee-off at 10 a.m., at the Don Crane Disc Golf Course in Huckleberry Park. The event is sponsored by the Hannibal Parks & Recreation Department.
Sunday, Feb. 21
Gale Rublee, certified nature interpreter for Hannibal Parks & Recreation, will lead the program “Magnificent Migrations along the Mississippi” from 1-2 p.m., at the Hannibal Regional Airport, on County Road 425.
Thursday, Feb. 25
The City of Hannibal will hold its annual Job Fair from 5-6:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 320 Broadway. Hannibal Parks & Recreation will hire lifeguards, front desk and maintenance personnel are among the available employment positions.