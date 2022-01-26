Thursday, Jan. 27
The Admiral Coontz Recreation Center will be closed for firefighter training.
Friday, Jan. 28
The Admiral Coontz Recreation Center will be closed starting at 10 a.m. for event setup.
Saturday, Jan. 29
Eagle Days will include a Live Eagle Program hourly from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., hosted by Raintree Arts Council at the Clarksville Apple Shed. Children’s activities will be provided by the Master Naturalist Organization, along with lots of information from the Missouri Department of Conservation.
Village of the Blue Rose will host their Annual Soup & Chili Days from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be an all-you-can-eat soup and chili buffet served with assorted breads and desserts. Donations will be accepted.
Hannibal Jaycees and Golden Eagle Distributing present Chili Cook-Off MMXXII, with doors opening at 11 a.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, 301 Warren Barrett Drive.
Sunday, Jan. 30
Village of the Blue Rose will host their Annual Soup & Chili Days from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be an all-you-can-eat soup and chili buffet served with assorted breads and desserts. Donations will be accepted.
Eagle Days will include a Live Eagle Program hourly from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., hosted by Raintree Arts Council at the Clarksville Apple Shed. Children’s activities will be provided by the Master Naturalist Organization., along with lots of information from the Missouri Department of Conservation.
The Everly Set: Bringing Back the Vocals of the 1950s begins 7:30 p.m. at Hannibal-LaGrange University Roland Fine Arts Center’s Parker Theater.
Tuesday, Feb. 1
Senior Adult Dance will be from noon to 3 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, 301 Warren Barrett Drive. Music provided by Uptown Strings.
Pickleball League takes place at 5:30 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, 301 Warren Barrett Drive.
Chess Club will meet from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the Magazine Room at the Hannibal Free Public Library, 200 S. 5th St.
The Hannibal City Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, 320 Broadway.
Wednesday, Feb. 2
Indoor Archery will be from 6:30-9 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, 301 Warren Barrett Drive. $5 per visit.
Thursday, Feb. 3
Shooter’s Education Youth BB Gun League takes place from 6:30-9 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, 301 Warren Barrett Drive.
The Palmyra City Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, 301 S. Main St. in Palmyra, Mo.
Friday, Feb. 4
The Hannibal Arts Council’s Take & Make Art Adventure for youth features a Chihuly-Inspired Valentine’s Bouquet. Kits are $5 each, and project kit pick up will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 105 S. Main St.
Saturday, Feb. 5
The CHART Teen Task Force Teen Health Fair will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, 301 Warren Barrett Drive. A variety of booths, activities and free food will be offered. Masks are required.
Tuesday, Feb. 8
Senior Adult Dance will be from noon to 3 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, 301 Warren Barrett Drive. Music provided by Uptown Strings.
Pickleball League takes place at 5:30 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, 301 Warren Barrett Drive.
Chess Club will meet from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the Magazine Room at the Hannibal Free Public Library, 200 S. 5th St.
Wednesday, Feb. 9
Indoor Archery will be from 6:30-9 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, 301 Warren Barrett Drive. $5 per visit.
Thursday, Feb. 10
Shooter’s Education Youth BB Gun League takes place from 6:30-9 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, 301 Warren Barrett Drive.
Friday, Feb. 11
The Rise & Shine fundraiser to provide energy assistance in the area will take place at the Bowling Green, Mo. and Louisiana, Mo. Hardee’s restaurants. Egg or sausage biscuits will be available for $1 each.
Friday, Feb. 12
The Ice Bowl disc golf tournament begins at 10 a.m. at Huckleberry Park at the Don Crane Disc Golf Course. A $10 fee goes to the Buddy Pack program.
Saturday, Feb. 13
Winter Wonderland Playtime nature program will take place at Riverview Park. Reservations are available by calling 573-221-0154 or emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
Senior Adult Dance will be from noon to 3 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, 301 Warren Barrett Drive. Music provided by Uptown Strings.
Pickleball League takes place at 5:30 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, 301 Warren Barrett Drive.
Chess Club will meet from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the Magazine Room at the Hannibal Free Public Library, 200 S. 5th St.
The Hannibal City Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, 320 Broadway.
Wednesday, Feb. 16
Indoor Archery will be from 6:30-9 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, 301 Warren Barrett Drive. $5 per visit.
Thursday, Feb. 17
Shooter’s Education Youth BB Gun League takes place from 6:30-9 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, 301 Warren Barrett Drive.
The Palmyra City Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, 301 S. Main St. in Palmyra, Mo.
Saturday, Feb. 19
Black History Month Community Celebration will be from 3-10 p.m. at Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, 301 Warren Barrett Drive.
Tuesday, Feb. 22
Sign-ups for those interested in becoming a Tom or Becky Goodwill Ambassador will be held at the Hannibal Middle School, St. John’s Lutheran School, Holy Family School and the Mark Twain Museum offices at 120 N. Main Street.
Senior Adult Dance will be from noon to 3 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, 301 Warren Barrett Drive. Music provided by Uptown Strings.
Pickleball League takes place at 5:30 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, 301 Warren Barrett Drive.
Wednesday, Feb. 23
Sign-ups for those interested in becoming a Tom or Becky Goodwill Ambassador will be held at the Hannibal Middle School, St. John’s Lutheran School, Holy Family School and the Mark Twain Museum offices at 120 N. Main Street.
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 US 36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Indoor Archery will be from 6:30-9 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, 301 Warren Barrett Drive. $5 per visit.
Thursday, Feb. 24
Sign-ups for those interested in becoming a Tom or Becky Goodwill Ambassador will be held at the Hannibal Middle School, St. John’s Lutheran School, Holy Family School and the Mark Twain Museum offices at 120 N. Main Street.
A Job Fair will take place from 5-6 p.m. in the City Council chambers of City Hall, 320 Broadway. Seasonal jobs available in maintenance, lifeguarding and cashier.
Shooter’s Education Youth BB Gun League takes place from 6:30-9 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, 301 Warren Barrett Drive.
Friday, Feb. 25
Sign-ups for those interested in becoming a Tom or Becky Goodwill Ambassador will be held at the Hannibal Middle School, St. John’s Lutheran School, Holy Family School and the Mark Twain Museum offices at 120 N. Main Street.
Saturday, March 12
EMBRACE Children and Families will host their first St. Patrick’s Day Dinner/Dance and silent auction at the Emmette J. Shields Post 55 American Legion Hall, 3819 Highway MM.
Wednesday, March 16
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 U.S. 36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Wednesday, April 20
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 U.S. 36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Wednesday, May 18
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 U.S. 36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Wednesday, June 15
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 U.S. 36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Wednesday, July 20
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 U.S. 36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Wednesday, Aug. 17
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 U.S. 36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 U.S. 36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Wednesday, Oct. 19
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 U.S. 36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Wednesday, Nov. 16
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 U.S. 36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Wednesday, Dec. 21
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 U.S. 36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.