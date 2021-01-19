Saturday Jan. 23
The Missouri Department of Conservation will host a virtual Eagle Days event, allowing participants to have an up-close view of live, rehabilitated eagles and ask questions. Registration is available at: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/175585
Sunday, Jan. 24
A nature program about eagles on the Mississippi River, sponsored by Hannibal Parks & Recreation, will be led by nature interpreter Gale Rublee. The event will take place at 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. at Kiwanis Park near the riverfront. Registration and more information are available by emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov.
Monday, January 25
NEMO Conservatives will have a Dinner Meeting at 6 p.m. at Greater Days Restaurant, 111 N. Main St. in Hannibal. Guest speaker Dr. Jeff Evans will speak on the topic of the coronavirus vaccine.
Saturday, Jan. 30
The Clarksville Community Chamber of Commerce and the Raintree Arts Council will host Eagle Days with live bird exhibitions, vendors and concessions inside the Apple Shed, 702, S. Second St. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own binoculars to view eagles nesting and fishing along the river.
Instructor Brenda Beck Fisher will lead the Beginning Watercolor Workshop from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St. The cost for the workshop is $60.
Salem Baptist Church, on Rt. F in Center, Mo., will host a Carry-in Wild Game Supper beginning at 6 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 31
The Clarksville Community Chamber of Commerce and the Raintree Arts Council will host Eagle Days with live bird exhibitions, vendors and concessions inside the Apple Shed, 702, S. Second St. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own binoculars to view eagles nesting and fishing along the river.
Sunday, Feb. 7
“The Wonderful World of Woodpeckers” nature program will take place from 1-2 p.m., at the Hannibal Regional Airport, on County Road 425. Gale Rublee, certified nature interpreter for Hannibal Parks & Recreation, will lead the program.
Saturday, Feb. 20
The 15th annual Ice Bowl will begin with registration at 9 a.m. and tee-off at 10 a.m., at the Don Crane Disc Golf Course in Huckleberry Park. The event is sponsored by the Hannibal Parks & Recreation Department.
Sunday, Feb. 21
Gale Rublee, certified nature interpreter for Hannibal Parks & Recreation, will lead the program “Magnificent Migrations along the Mississippi” from 1-2 p.m., at the Hannibal Regional Airport, on County Road 425.