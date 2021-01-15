Sunday, Jan. 17
All are invited to a celebration of the life and achievements of the Rev. Martin Luther King. The event will be from 2-3 p.m., at the Helping Hand Baptist Church, 1020 Lyon Street.
Saturday Jan. 23
The Missouri Department of Conservation will host a virtual Eagle Days event, allowing participants to have an up-close view of live, rehabilitated eagles and ask questions. Registration is available at: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/175585
Sunday, Jan. 24
A nature program about eagles on the Mississippi River, sponsored by Hannibal Parks & Recreation, will be led by nature interpreter Gale Rublee. The event will take place from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Kiwanis Park near the riverfront. Registration and more information is available by emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov.
Monday, January 25
NEMO Conservatives will have a Dinner Meeting at 6 p.m. at Greater Days Restaurant, 111 N. Main St. in Hannibal. Guest speaker Dr. Jeff Evans will speak on the topic of the coronavirus vaccine.
Saturday, Jan. 30
The Clarksville Community Chamber of Commerce and the Raintree Arts Council will host Eagle Days with live bird exhibitions, vendors and concessions inside the Apple Shed, 702, S. Second St. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own binoculars to view eagles nesting and fishing along the river.
Instructor Brenda Beck Fisher will lead the Beginning Watercolor Workshop from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St. The cost for the workshop is $60.
Salem Baptist Church, on Rt. F in Center, Mo., will host a Carry-in Wild Game Supper beginning at 6 p.m
Sunday, Jan. 31
The Clarksville Community Chamber of Commerce and the Raintree Arts Council will host Eagle Days with live bird exhibitions, vendors and concessions inside the Apple Shed, 702, S. Second St. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own binoculars to view eagles nesting and fishing along the river.
Thursday, Feb. 25
The City of Hannibal will hold its annual Job Fair from 5-6:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 320 Broadway. Hannibal Parks & Recreation will hire lifeguards, front desk and maintenance personnel.