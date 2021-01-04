Monday, Jan. 11
University of Missouri Extension will offer a virtual workshop about industrial hemp from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Details and registration opportunities are available by going to extension.missouri.edu/events/industrial-hemp-workshop-virtual or contact MU Extension in Miller County at 573-369-2394.
Tuesday, Jan. 12
Wednesday, Jan. 13
Thursday, Jan. 14
Friday, Jan. 15
Saturday Jan. 23
A nature program about eagles on the Mississippi River, sponsored by Hannibal Parks & Recreation, will be led by nature interpreter Gale Rublee. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to noon at Kiwanis Park near the riverfront. More information is available by emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov.
Saturday, Jan. 30
The Clarksville Community Chamber of Commerce and the Raintree Arts Council will host Eagle Days with live bird exhibitions, vendors and concessions inside the Apple Shed, 702, S. Second St. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own binoculars to view eagles nesting and fishing along the river.
Instructor Brenda Beck Fisher will lead the Beginning Watercolor Workshop from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St. The cost for the workshop is $60.
Sunday, Jan. 31
The Clarksville Community Chamber of Commerce and the Raintree Arts Council will host Eagle Days with live bird exhibitions, vendors and concessions inside the Apple Shed, 702, S. Second St. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own binoculars to view eagles nesting and fishing along the river.
Thursday, Feb. 25
The City of Hannibal will hold its annual Job Fair from 5-6:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 320 Broadway. Hannibal Parks & Recreation will hire lifeguards, front desk and maintenance personnel.