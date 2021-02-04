Friday, Feb. 5
The Hannibal Arts Council’s “Marbled Paper Hearts” Take and Make Art Adventure will feature a creative project for kids between the ages of five and 12 years old. Pick up time is from 5:30-6:30 p.m., at 105 S. Main St. The cost is $5 per project kit (including supplies and instructions). Registration and pre-payment opportunities are available by calling 573-221-6545 or stopping by 105 S. Main St.
Saturday, Feb. 6
The Hannibal Arts Council’s “Marbled Paper Hearts” Take and Make Art Adventure will feature a creative project for kids between the ages of five and 12 years old. Pick up time is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 105 S. Main St. The cost is $5 per project kit (including supplies and instructions). Registration and pre-payment opportunities are available by calling 573-221-6545 or stopping by 105 S. Main St.
The Hannibal Arts Council will feature the Black History Month Exhibit: Rise-Up, in partnership with Jim’s Journey: The Huck Finn Freedom Center, at 105 S. Main St. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday-Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, and the exhibit runs through Saturday, March 13.
Sunday, Feb. 7
“The Wonderful World of Woodpeckers” nature program will take place from 1-2 p.m., at the Hannibal Regional Airport, on County Road 425. Gale Rublee, certified nature interpreter for Hannibal Parks & Recreation, will lead the program.
Monday, Feb. 8
The Hannibal Arts Council’s “Marbled Paper Hearts” Take and Make Art Adventure will feature a creative project for kids between the ages of five and 12 years old. Pick up time is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 105 S. Main St. The cost is $5 per project kit (including supplies and instructions). Registration and pre-payment opportunities are available by calling 573-221-6545 or stopping by 105 S. Main St.
Wednesday, Feb. 10
An American Red Cross blood drive will take place from 1-6 p.m., at the Louisiana Elks Club, 120 N. 5th Street in Louisiana, Mo.
Saturday, Feb. 13
Second Saturday Open House will take place from 1-6 p.m., at Alliance Art Gallery, 112 N. Main St., and the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St.
Saturday, Feb. 20
The 15th annual Ice Bowl will begin with registration at 9 a.m. and tee-off at 10 a.m., at the Don Crane Disc Golf Course in Huckleberry Park. The event is sponsored by the Hannibal Parks & Recreation Department.
Sunday, Feb. 21
Gale Rublee, certified nature interpreter for Hannibal Parks & Recreation, will lead the program “Magnificent Migrations along the Mississippi” from 1-2 p.m., at the Hannibal Regional Airport, on County Road 425.
Thursday, Feb. 25
The City of Hannibal will hold its annual Job Fair from 5-6:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 320 Broadway. Hannibal Parks & Recreation will hire lifeguards, front desk and maintenance personnel are among the available employment positions.
Saturday, March 6
The Hannibal Ramp Park will open for the season from noon to dark on weekends.
Sunday, March 21
The “Welcoming Spring” nature program take place from 1-2 p.m. at Shelter No. 1, near the playground in Riverview Park.
Thursday, April 1
The Hannibal Ramp Park will be open from 4 p.m. to dark on weekdays.