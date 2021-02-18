Saturday, Feb. 20
The 15th annual Ice Bowl will begin with registration at 9 a.m. and tee-off at 10 a.m., at the Don Crane Disc Golf Course in Huckleberry Park. The event is sponsored by the Hannibal Parks & Recreation Department.
Sunday, Feb. 21
Gale Rublee, certified nature interpreter for Hannibal Parks & Recreation, will lead the program “Magnificent Migrations along the Mississippi” from 1-2 p.m., at the Hannibal Regional Airport, on County Road 425.
Monday, Feb. 22
The Missouri Department of Transportation invites representatives from private businesses in the freight industry to forums via Zoom about the Missouri Freight and Rail plan. More information is available by visiting http://s.alchemer.com/s3/93719b1e271b.
The Northeast MO Conservatives dinner meeting will be at 6 p.m., at Greater Days Restaurant, 111 N. Main St. in Hannibal. More information is available by calling Chris Hull at 573-822-2969.
Tuesday, Feb. 23
Thursday, Feb. 25
The City of Hannibal will hold its annual Job Fair from 5-6:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 320 Broadway. Hannibal Parks & Recreation will hire lifeguards, front desk and maintenance personnel are among the available employment positions.
Tuesday, March 2
Saturday, March 6
The Hannibal Ramp Park will open for the season from noon to dark on weekends.
Wednesday, March 10
There will be a Vendors Meeting for anyone interested in participating in the Central Park Farmers’ Market at 6:30 p.m., at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, 301 Warren Barrett Drive.
Thursday, March 11
The 11th Annual Chocolate Extravaganza begins in historic downtown Hannibal.
Friday, March 12
The 11th Annual Chocolate Extravaganza continues in historic downtown Hannibal.
Saturday, March 13
The 11th Annual Chocolate Extravaganza continues in historic downtown Hannibal.
Sunday, March 14
The 11th Annual Chocolate Extravaganza continues in historic downtown Hannibal.
Sunday, March 21
The “Welcoming Spring” nature program take place from 1-2 p.m. at Shelter No. 1, near the playground in Riverview Park.
Saturday, March 27
The Hannibal Piecemakers Quilt Guild will host the Quilters Vendors Fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, 301 Warren Barrett Drive.
Thursday, April 1
The Hannibal Ramp Park will be open from 4 p.m. to dark on weekdays.
Thursday, April 15
Hannibal-LaGrange University will hold its first Day of Giving, running from noon Thursday to noon Friday, April 16. HLGU has set a goal of 240 new gifts to the University.