Friday, Feb. 18
Mental Fitness Fridays return from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There are intricate coloring sheets available to color and jigsaw puzzles in the magazine room at 200 S. Fifth St.
Saturday, Feb. 19
Black History Month Community Celebration will be from 3-10 p.m. at Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, 301 Warren Barrett Drive.
Monday, Feb. 21
The JH chapter of P.E.O. will meet at 1 p.m. at Homebank, 3817 McMasters Ave.
Tuesday, Feb. 22
Sign-ups for those interested in becoming a Tom or Becky Goodwill Ambassador will be held at the Hannibal Middle School, St. John’s Lutheran School, Holy Family School and the Mark Twain Museum offices at 120 N. Main Street.
The Small Business Development Center at the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council and Hannibal Area Chamber of Commerce will host an “Understanding Facebook and Instagram Posts, Ads, and Analytics for Your Business” lunch and learn session at noon in the Homebank Community Room, 3817 McMasters Ave.
Senior Adult Dance will be from noon to 3 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, 301 Warren Barrett Drive. Music provided by Uptown Strings.
Pickleball League takes place at 5:30 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, 301 Warren Barrett Drive.
A public meeting about Hannibal’s planned Community Improvement District will begin at 6:30 p.m. on the second floor of the Mark Twain Museum, 120 N. Main St.
Wednesday, Feb. 23
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 US 36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Indoor Archery will be from 6:30-9 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, 301 Warren Barrett Drive. $5 per visit.
The Small Business Development Center at the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council will host
an Intro to QuickBooks Desktop Virtual Workshop from 6:30-9:30 p.m. The cost to attend is $25.
Thursday, Feb. 24
A Job Fair will take place from 5-6 p.m. in the City Council chambers of City Hall, 320 Broadway. Seasonal jobs available in maintenance, lifeguarding and cashier.
Shooter’s Education Youth BB Gun League takes place from 6:30-9 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, 301 Warren Barrett Drive.
The 2022 Home Gardening Webinar Series will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. via Zoom. The fee is $50. More information is available at https://extension.missouri.edu/events/2022-home-gardening-webinar-series.
Friday, Feb. 25
Thursday, March 3
Thursday, March 10
Saturday, March 12
EMBRACE Children and Families will host their first St. Patrick’s Day Dinner/Dance and silent auction at the Emmette J. Shields Post 55 American Legion Hall, 3819 Highway MM.
The Garden Hour with MU Extension will be from noon to 1 p.m. The event will be live streaming on YouTube at https://ww.youtube.com/c/MUIPM.
Thursday, March 17
Saturday, March 19
The Frog Chorus Night Hike Nature Program begins at 6 p.m. in Sodalis Nature Preserve.
S
unday, March 20
The B is for Babies Nature Program begins at 1 p.m. at Riverview Park Shelter No. 1, by the playground.
Saturday, March 26
The V is for Vulture Nature Program begins at 9 a.m. at Riverview Park, Shelter No. 2, by the first overlook.
Friday, April 1
The Hannibal Piecemakers Quilt Guild will host the 7th Biennial Quilt Show at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, 301 Warren Barrett Drive.
Saturday, April 2
The Hannibal Piecemakers Quilt Guild will host the 7th Biennial Quilt Show at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, 301 Warren Barrett Drive.
Friday, April 8
Big River Comic Con will take place all day at the Tabernacle of Praise Recreational Complex, 6400 County Road 445.
Saturday, April 9
Big River Comic Con will take place all day at the Tabernacle of Praise Recreational Complex, 6400 County Road 445.
The Options for Women Ladies High Tea event will be 1-3 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 4605 West Ely Road. Registration and more information are available at https://secure.ministrysync.com/ministrysync/event/?e=21849.
Sunday, April 10
The 10th Annual Last Dinner on the Titanic will be from 5-9 p.m. at LaBinnah Bistro, 207 N. Fifth St.
Wednesday, April 20
Saturday, May 7
The 26th Annual Loafers Car Show will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Main and North Streets in Downtown Hannibal.
Wednesday, May 18
Wednesday, June 15
Wednesday, July 20
Wednesday, Aug. 17
Wednesday, Sept. 21
Wednesday, Oct. 19
Wednesday, Nov. 16
Wednesday, Dec. 21
