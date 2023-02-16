Saturday, Feb 18
American Legion Post 55 will host a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 3819 Highway MM.
Black History Month Community Celebration will be from 1-4 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Monday, Feb. 20
The Admiral Coontz Recreation Center will be closed due to President’s Day.
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Senior Adult Dance will be from noon to 3 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. Music provided by Uptown Strings.
Pickleball League begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
The woodcarving interest group has scheduled its first meeting to begin at 6 p.m. at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St.
Wednesday, Feb. 22
The Small Business Development Center will host the Ignite Marketing Mingle at 5:30 p.m. in the Homebank Community Room 3817 McMasters Ave.
Indoor Archery will be from 6:30-9 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. The cost is $5 per visit.
Hannibal-LaGrange University will host the Night of Worship, headlined by speaker Shane Pruitt, at 7 p.m. in the Parker Theatre of the Roland Fine Arts Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 23
Story Hour and Crafting will take place at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the Ralls County Library, 102 N. Public St. in Center, Mo.
Shooter’s Education Youth BB Gun League will be from 6:30-9 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
The Hannibal Board of Public Works will host a Community Stormwater Workshop at 7 p.m. at 3 Industrial Loop Drive.
Friday, Feb. 24
An East Coast Swing Dance with beginner's lesson starts at 7 p.m. at the Hannibal YMCA. The event is free, and no partner or prior experience is needed.
Take 3 will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the HLGU Roland Fine Arts Center as part of the Hannibal Concert Association season.
Saturday, Feb. 25
The 11th Annual Ben Sapp Memorial Shed Hunt for Youth will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the M.W. Boudreaux Memorial Visitor Center, 21629 Hwy J in Perry, Mo.
Monday, Feb. 27
A Hannibal Board of Education candidate forum will take place at 7 p.m. at Greater Days Restaurant, 111 N. Main St.
Friday, March 3
The Wind, Fire and Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at New Hope Gospel Center, 1009 Lyon St. Contact Jami V. at 573-248-6098 for more information.
Tuesday, March 7
The Small Business Development Center will host SparkNIGHT (Round 2). If you have a project or start-up you're interested in sharing with investors, please email sbdc@hredc.com
Friday, March 10
The annual Chocolate Extravaganza will take place throughout historic downtown Hannibal, with the headquarters located inside the Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum.
Saturday, March 11
The annual Chocolate Extravaganza will take place throughout historic downtown Hannibal, with the headquarters located inside the Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum.
Sunday, March 12
The annual Chocolate Extravaganza will take place throughout historic downtown Hannibal, with the headquarters located inside the Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum.
Wednesday, March 15
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Saturday, April 1
An in-person registration event for softball and baseball will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bear Creek Sports Park. Tees and pitching machines will be set up for youth while parents complete the registration process.
Friday, April 7
The Wind, Fire and Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at New Hope Gospel Center, 1009 Lyon St. Contact Jami V. at 573-248-6098 for more information.
Saturday, April 8
Hannibal Evening Kiwanis Pancake Day will be from 7 a.m. to noon in the Hannibal High School Cafeteria. Tickets for the fundraising event are $10 per person. Admission is free for children who are eight years old and younger.
Wednesday, April 19
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Friday, May 5
The Wind, Fire and Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at New Hope Gospel Center, 1009 Lyon St. Contact Jami V. at 573-248-6098 for more information.
Saturday, May 13
Dean Christopher’s tribute to The Rat Pack begins at 7:30 p.m. at the HLGU Roland Fine Arts Center as part of the Hannibal Concert Association season.
Wednesday, May 17
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Friday, May 19
Hannibal-LaGrange University will host its second Scarlet and Blue Auction beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the Roland Fine Arts Center.
Friday, June 2
The Wind, Fire and Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at New Hope Gospel Center, 1009 Lyon St. Contact Jami V. at 573-248-6098 for more information.
Friday, July 7
The Wind, Fire and Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at New Hope Gospel Center, 1009 Lyon St. Contact Jami V. at 573-248-6098 for more information.
Wednesday, June 21
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Wednesday, July 19
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Friday, Aug. 4
The Wind, Fire and Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at New Hope Gospel Center, 1009 Lyon St. Contact Jami V. at 573-248-6098 for more information.
Monday, Aug. 7
Today is the day to recognize veterans who received the Purple Heart medal, which is presented to service members who were injured or killed in combat.
Wednesday, Aug. 16
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Friday, Sept. 1
The Wind, Fire and Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at New Hope Gospel Center, 1009 Lyon St. Contact Jami V. at 573-248-6098 for more information.
Wednesday, Sept. 20
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Friday, Oct. 6
The Wind, Fire and Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at New Hope Gospel Center, 1009 Lyon St. Contact Jami V. at 573-248-6098 for more information.
Wednesday, Oct. 18
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Friday, Nov. 3
The Wind, Fire and Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at New Hope Gospel Center, 1009 Lyon St. Contact Jami V. at 573-248-6098 for more information.
Wednesday, Nov. 15
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Friday, Dec. 1
The Wind, Fire and Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at New Hope Gospel Center, 1009 Lyon St. Contact Jami V. at 573-248-6098 for more information.
Wednesday, Dec. 20
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
