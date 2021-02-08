Wednesday, Feb. 10
An American Red Cross blood drive will take place from 1-6 p.m., at the Louisiana Elks Club, 120 N. 5th Street in Louisiana, Mo.
Saturday, Feb. 13
Second Saturday Open House will take place from 1-6 p.m., at Alliance Art Gallery, 112 N. Main St., and the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St.
Saturday, Feb. 20
The 15th annual Ice Bowl will begin with registration at 9 a.m. and tee-off at 10 a.m., at the Don Crane Disc Golf Course in Huckleberry Park. The event is sponsored by the Hannibal Parks & Recreation Department.
Sunday, Feb. 21
Gale Rublee, certified nature interpreter for Hannibal Parks & Recreation, will lead the program “Magnificent Migrations along the Mississippi” from 1-2 p.m., at the Hannibal Regional Airport, on County Road 425.
Thursday, Feb. 25
The City of Hannibal will hold its annual Job Fair from 5-6:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 320 Broadway. Hannibal Parks & Recreation will hire lifeguards, front desk and maintenance personnel are among the available employment positions.
Saturday, March 6
The Hannibal Ramp Park will open for the season from noon to dark on weekends.
Wednesday, March 10
There will be a Vendors Meeting for anyone interested in participating in the Central Park Farmers’ Market at 6:30 p.m., at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, 301 Warren Barrett Drive.
Sunday, March 21
The “Welcoming Spring” nature program take place from 1-2 p.m. at Shelter No. 1, near the playground in Riverview Park.
Thursday, April 1
The Hannibal Ramp Park will be open from 4 p.m. to dark on weekdays.