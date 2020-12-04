Saturday, Dec. 5
The Victorian Festival of Christmas takes place in Historic Downtown Hannibal. More information and specific event dates and times are available by calling 573-221-2477.
A Christmas Market will take place from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Clarksville American Legion, 504 S. 2nd Street. The Clarksville Community Chamber-sponsored event will include food, gifts and decorations.
The O.C. Wilson Scottish Rite Feztival of Trees will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Depot Banquet Center, 314 S. Main. St. More information about the fundraiser is available by visiting https://m.facebook.com/events/399765351216420.
The Merry Potter Celebration will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Dec. 20, at the Hannibal History Museum. Admission is $5 for all ages, and all proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward the museum.
The Hannibal Arts Council will hold their Holly Jolly Workshop “To Go”, with project pick up from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at 105 S. Main St. The cost is $10 per project kit (supplies and instructions are included for six projects.) Registration and pre-pay opportunities are available at 573-221-6545 or by stopping by 105 S. Main St.
The Hannibal Jaycees “Christmas at the Movies” Parade will begin with floats gathering at the Save-a-Lot parking lot at 4:30 p.m. and the parade starting at 6 p.m. The cost for each vehicle in the group is one new, unwrapped toy for the Toys for Tots program.
The Hannibal Area String Orchestra will present their annual Christmas Concert at 7 p.m. in Parker Theater, Roland Fine Arts Center on the campus of Hannibal-LaGrange University. The concert is free to the public, but donations are welcome.
Sunday, Dec. 6
The Country Estates Swim Club is hosting a Stop & Shop vendor event at the Knights of Columbus Hall from 12-4 p.m., with several local vendors set up to sell holiday gifts. Admission is free, and masks are required at the event.
Thursday, Dec. 10
Hannibal-LaGrange University invites the community to the HLGU Music Department Christmas Concert at 7 p.m. in the Roland Fine Arts Center. More information about the concert or the opportunity to reserve a ticket is available by contacting Jane Griffen at 573-629-3165.
Saturday, Dec. 12
Assumptions (Catholic Store) will be selling Advent candles and wreaths, small nativity items, religious art, sacramentals and other Christmas gift items from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at St. Rose of Lima Parish Hall, 715 Chestnut St. in Quincy, Ill.
The Memory Lanes and Candy Canes tour will take place at Big River Train Town, the Haunted House and Wax Museum and Karlock’s Kars and Pop Kulture will be open for a Christmas tour featuring a lights and Santa from 6-9 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 per child between the ages of six and 12, and children five and under are free.
Wednesday, Dec. 16
Hannibal Clinic will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 100 Medical Drive. Appointments are available by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, using their mobile app or visiting redcrossblood.org.
Hannibal Regional Hospital will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 6500 Hospital Drive. Appointments are available by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, using their mobile app or visiting redcrossblood.org.
Thursday, Dec. 17
The Palmyra City Council will meet in the council chambers adjacent to City Hall at 7 p.m. The meeting will be livestreamed at goto.mcclainllc.com/PalmyraCouncil.
Friday, Dec. 18
Santa Claus will be at The Quilting Body Shop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 3533 Market St. More information is available by calling 573-253-5041.
Saturday, Dec. 19
Sunday, Dec. 20
The “Solstice Sojourn” nature program about the winter solstice, which marks the first day of winter, will begin at 1 p.m. By the playground in Riverview Park. Reservations for the free program are recommended by calling Hannibal Parks & Recreation at 221-0154 or emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov.
Monday, Dec. 21
An American Red Cross blood drive will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Road. Appointments are available by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, using their mobile app or visiting redcrossblood.org.
Saturday, Dec. 26
Tuesday, Dec. 29
An American Red Cross blood drive will take place from 12:30-6 p.m., at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, 301 Warren Barrett Drive. Appointments are available by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, using their mobile app or visiting redcrossblood.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 30
The Class of 2021 Project Graduation American Red Cross blood drive will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., at the American Legion Post 55 (Emmette J. Shields), 3819 Highway MM. Appointments are available by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, using their mobile app or visiting redcrossblood.org.