Thursday, Dec. 30
The Admiral Coontz Recreation Center will be closed for the New Year’s holiday.
Friday, Dec. 31
The Admiral Coontz Recreation Center will be closed for the New Year’s holiday.
Tuesday, Jan. 4
The Hannibal City Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, 320 Broadway.
Thursday, Jan. 6
The Palmyra City Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, 301 S. Main St. in Palmyra, Mo.
Saturday, Jan. 8
Pedal Power will be from 10 a.m. to noon at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, 301 Warren Barrett Drive.
Saturday, Jan. 11
EMBRACE, a group dedicated to supporting foster children and families, will host Quarter Madness at 6 p.m. at the Sesquicentennial Building in Palmyra, Mo.
Tuesday, Jan. 18
The Hannibal City Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, 320 Broadway.
Thursday, Jan. 20
The Palmyra City Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, 301 S. Main St. in Palmyra, Mo.
Tuesday, Feb. 1
The Hannibal City Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, 320 Broadway.
Thursday, Feb. 3
The Palmyra City Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, 301 S. Main St. in Palmyra, Mo.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
The Hannibal City Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, 320 Broadway.
Thursday, Feb. 17
The Palmyra City Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, 301 S. Main St. in Palmyra, Mo.
