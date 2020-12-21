Thursday, Dec. 24
South Side Baptist Church will host a Candlelight Christmas Service beginning at 5 p.m. at 701 Fulton Ave.
Saturday, Dec. 26
The Victorian Festival of Christmas takes place in Historic Downtown Hannibal. More information and specific event dates and times are available by calling 573-221-2477.
The Very Merry Potter Celebration will be back from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hannibal History Museum, 200 N. Main St. Admission is $5 per person.
Sunday, Dec. 27
Tuesday, Dec. 29
An American Red Cross blood drive will take place from 12:30-6 p.m., at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, 301 Warren Barrett Drive. Appointments are available by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, using their mobile app or visiting redcrossblood.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 30
The Class of 2021 Project Graduation American Red Cross blood drive will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., at the American Legion Post 55 (Emmette J. Shields), 3819 Highway MM. Appointments are available by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, using their mobile app or visiting redcrossblood.org.
Saturday Jan. 23
A nature program about eagles on the Mississippi River, sponsored by Hannibal Parks & Recreation, will be led by nature interpreter Gale Rublee. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to noon at Kiwanis Park near the riverfront. More information is available by emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov.
Saturday, Jan. 30
The Clarksville Community Chamber of Commerce and the Raintree Arts Council will host Eagle Days with live bird exhibitions, vendors and concessions inside the Apple Shed, 702, S. Second St. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own binoculars to view eagles nesting and fishing along the river.
Instructor Brenda Beck Fisher will lead the Beginning Watercolor Workshop from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St. The cost for the workshop is $60.
Sunday, Jan. 31
