Thursday, Dec. 22
Shooter’s Education BB Gun League begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Friday, Dec. 23
The Admiral Coontz Recreation Center will be closed for the holidays.
Saturday, Dec. 24
Coffee with a Cop begins at 9 a.m. at the Bridge Coffee Shop, 403 Georgia St., Louisiana, Mo.
Monday, Dec. 26
The Admiral Coontz Recreation Center will be closed for the holidays.
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Senior Adult Dance will be from noon to 3 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. Music provided by Uptown Strings.
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Marsha Mayfield’s We Stand United Puppetry Group will present a Kwanzaa puppet show at 1 p.m. at the Hannibal Free Public Library, 200 S. Fifth St.
Indoor Archery will be from 6:30-9 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Thursday, Dec. 29
Shooter’s Education BB Gun League begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Friday, Dec. 30
The Admiral Coontz Recreation Center will be closed for the holidays.
Tuesday, Jan. 3
The MU Extension - Salt River Master Gardener Club monthly meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at the HLGU Burt Administration Building, Room 129 in Hannibal
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Indoor Archery will be from 6:30-9 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. The cost is $5 per visit.
Thursday, Feb. 2
Shooter’s Education Youth BB Gun League will be from 6:30-9 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Saturday, Feb. 4
The Teen Health Fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, featuring several booths on health and safety for teens, a DJ with music, free prizes for teens and free food for all visitors.
Monday, Feb. 6
The Travis Anderson Trio will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the HLGU Roland Fine Arts Center as part of the Hannibal Concert Association season.
Tuesday, Feb. 7
Senior Adult Dance will be from noon to 3 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. Music provided by Uptown Strings.
Pickleball League begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Indoor Archery will be from 6:30-9 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. The cost is $5 per visit.
Thursday, Feb. 9
Shooter’s Education Youth BB Gun League will be from 6:30-9 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Friday, Feb. 10
An East Coast Swing Dance session with beginner's lesson starts at 7 p.m. at the Hannibal YMCA. The event is free, and no partner or prior experience is required.
The Admiral Coontz Recreation Center will be closed due to event setup.
Saturday, Feb. 11
Holy Family School Auction begins at 6 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Senior Adult Dance will be from noon to 3 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. Music provided by Uptown Strings.
Pickleball League begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Indoor Archery will be from 6:30-9 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. The cost is $5 per visit.
Thursday, Feb. 16
Shooter’s Education Youth BB Gun League will be from 6:30-9 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Friday, Feb. 17
A Latin Night with Bachata Lesson begins at 7 p.m. at the Hannibal YMCA. The event is free, and no partner or prior experience is required.
Saturday, Feb 18
Black History Month Community Celebration will be from 3-10 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Monday, Feb. 20
The Admiral Coontz Recreation Center will be closed due to President’s Day.
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Senior Adult Dance will be from noon to 3 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. Music provided by Uptown Strings.
Pickleball League begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Wednesday, Feb. 22
Indoor Archery will be from 6:30-9 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. The cost is $5 per visit.
Thursday, Feb. 23
Shooter’s Education Youth BB Gun League will be from 6:30-9 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Friday, Feb. 24
An East Coast Swing Dance with beginner's lesson starts at 7 p.m. at the Hannibal YMCA. The event is free, and no partner or prior experience is needed.Take 3 will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the HLGU Roland Fine Arts Center as part of the Hannibal Concert Association season.
Friday, March 10
An East Coast Swing Dance with beginner's lesson starts at 7 p.m. at the Hannibal YMCA. The event is free, and no partner or prior experience is needed.
Friday, March 17
A Latin Night with Bachata Lesson will begin at 7 p.m. at the Hannibal YMCA. The event is free, and no partner or prior experience is needed.
Friday, March 24
An East Coast Swing Dance with beginner's lesson starts at 7 p.m. at the Hannibal YMCA. The event is free, and no partner or prior experience is needed.
Take 3 will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the HLGU Roland Fine Arts Center as part of the Hannibal Concert Association season.
Saturday, May 13
Dean Christopher’s tribute to The Rat Pack begins at 7:30 p.m. at the HLGU Roland Fine Arts Center as part of the Hannibal Concert Association season.
Monday, Aug. 7
Today is the day to recognize veterans who received the Purple Heart medal, which is presented to service members who were injured or killed in combat.
