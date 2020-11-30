Wednesday, Dec. 2
The next virtual sessions of the First Impact Parent Education Program will be from 11-11:30 a.m. and 6-7:30 p.m. on Zoom. Registration opportunities and more information are available by calling 573-884-3463, emailing firstimpact@health.missouri.edu or visiting firstimpact.missouri.edu.
Thursday, Dec. 3
The Palmyra City Council will meet in the council chambers adjacent to City Hall at 7 p.m. The meeting will be livestreamed at goto.mcclainllc.com/PalmyraCouncil.
Saturday, Dec. 5
The Victorian Festival of Christmas takes place in Historic Downtown Hannibal. More information and specific event dates and times are available by calling 573-221-2477.
A Christmas Market will take place from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Clarksville American Legion, 504 S. 2nd Street. The Clarksville Community Chamber-sponsored event will include food, gifts and decorations.
The Merry Potter Celebration will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Dec. 20, at the Hannibal History Museum. Admission is $5 for all ages, and all proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward the museum.
The Hannibal Arts Council will hold their Holly Jolly Workshop “To Go”, with project pick up from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at 105 S. Main St. The cost is $10 per project kit (supplies and instructions are included for six projects.) Registration and pre-pay opportunities are available at 573-221-6545 or by stopping by 105 S. Main St.
The Hannibal Area String Orchestra will present their annual Christmas Concert at 7 p.m. in Parker Theater, Roland Fine Arts Center on the campus of Hannibal-LaGrange University. The concert is free to the public, but donations are welcome.
Saturday, Dec. 12
Assumptions (Catholic Store) will be selling Advent candles and wreaths, small nativity items, religious art, sacramentals and other Christmas gift items from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at St. Rose of Lima Parish Hall, 715 Chestnut St. in Quincy, Ill.
Thursday, Dec. 17
Saturday, Dec. 19
Saturday, Dec. 26
