Friday, Dec. 17
The Holiday Historic Home and Loft Tour will take place from 5-8 p.m. at locations throughout Hannibal.
The Hannibal Arts Council will host the Mid Century Trees + Holiday Trees Arty Party from 7-9 p.m. at 105 S. Main St.
Fountain City Brass Band will perform a special holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Hannibal-LaGrange University Roland Fine Arts Center.
Saturday, Dec. 18
The Hannibal History Museum’s Merry Magical Fundraiser will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 200 N. Main St.
Hannibal Free Public Library will host a special guest reading of The Polar Express by Chris Van Allsburg at 10:30 a.m. in the Women’s Club Room.
Mark Twain Museum Curator Henry Sweets will present “A Clemens Family Christmas” from 2-3:30 p.m. in the Mark Twain Museum Gallery at 120 N. Main St.
Mark Twain Boyhood Home Holiday evening tours will be from 5-7 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 19
The Hannibal History Museum’s Merry Magical Fundraiser will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 200 N. Main St.
A nature program called “Nature Centerpieces” will begin at 1 p.m. at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St.
Genesis Bible Church of Saverton will host a live nativity scene from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the corner of Highway 79 and Route E.
Bill Morrison and Company will perform the “Hot Holiday Jazz” concert beginning at 6 p.m. at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St.
Friday, Dec. 24
Genesis Bible Church will host a candlelight service with light refreshments at 6 p.m. at 12612 Saverton Drive in Saverton, Mo.
Saturday, Jan. 11
EMBRACE, a group dedicated to supporting foster children and families, will host Quarter Madness at 6 p.m. at the Sesquicentennial Building in Palmyra, Mo.
