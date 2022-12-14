Saturday, Dec. 17
Music, Marshmallows, Mistletoe and Snowball Toss will be from 4-6 p.m. at the Y’Men’s Pavilion.
Monday, Dec. 19
The Admiral Coontz Recreation Center will be closed for Toys for Tots.
Tuesday, Dec. 20
The Admiral Coontz Recreation Center will be closed for Toys for Tots.
Wednesday, Dec. 21
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Indoor Archery will be from 6:30-9 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center
The Hannibal Area Dementia Caregiver Support Group presented by the Alzheimer’s Association - Greater Missouri meets from 4-5:30 p.m. at Beth Haven Nursing Home, 500 Pleasant St.
Thursday, Dec. 22
Shooter’s Education BB Gun League begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Friday, Dec. 23
The Admiral Coontz Recreation Center will be closed for the holidays.
Saturday, Dec. 24
Coffee with a Cop begins at 9 a.m. at the Bridge Coffee Shop, 403 Georgia St., Louisiana, Mo.
Monday, Dec. 26
The Admiral Coontz Recreation Center will be closed for the holidays.
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Senior Adult Dance will be from noon to 3 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. Music provided by Uptown Strings.
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Indoor Archery will be from 6:30-9 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Thursday, Dec. 29
Shooter’s Education BB Gun League begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Friday, Dec. 30
The Admiral Coontz Recreation Center will be closed for the holidays.
Saturday, Feb. 4
The Teen Health Fair will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. The free event is sponsored by CHART Teen Task Force and Hannibal Parks and Recreation.
Monday, Feb. 6
The Travis Anderson Trio will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the HLGU Roland Fine Arts Center as part of the Hannibal Concert Association season.
Friday, Feb. 10
An East Coast Swing Dance session with beginner's lesson starts at 7 p.m. at the Hannibal YMCA. The event is free, and no partner or prior experience is required.
Friday, Feb. 17
A Latin Night with Bachata Lesson begins at 7 p.m. at the Hannibal YMCA. The event is free, and no partner or prior experience is required.
Friday, Feb. 24
An East Coast Swing Dance session with beginner's lesson starts at 7 p.m. at the Hannibal YMCA. The event is free, and no partner or prior experience is needed.
Friday, March 10
An East Coast Swing Dance with beginner's lesson starts at 7 p.m. at the Hannibal YMCA. The event is free, and no partner or prior experience is needed.
Friday, March 17
A Latin Night with Bachata Lesson will begin at 7 p.m. at the Hannibal YMCA. The event is free, and no partner or prior experience is needed.
Friday, March 24
An East Coast Swing Dance with beginner's lesson starts at 7 p.m. at the Hannibal YMCA. The event is free, and no partner or prior experience is needed.
Take 3 will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the HLGU Roland Fine Arts Center as part of the Hannibal Concert Association season.
Saturday, May 13
Dean Christopher’s tribute to The Rat Pack begins at 7:30 p.m. at the HLGU Roland Fine Arts Center as part of the Hannibal Concert Association season.
Monday, Aug. 7
Today is the day to recognize veterans who received the Purple Heart medal, which is presented to service members who were injured or killed in combat.
