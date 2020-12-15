Wednesday, Dec. 16
Hannibal Clinic will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 100 Medical Drive. Appointments are available by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, using their mobile app or visiting redcrossblood.org.
Hannibal Regional Hospital will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 6500 Hospital Drive. Appointments are available by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, using their mobile app or visiting redcrossblood.org.
The Holiday Sip and Shop event will be from 4-7 p.m. at Main Street boutiques Annie Rose, Danni Nicole’s, Charlee and Tru, Pink Poppy and Powder Room.
Friday, Dec. 18
Santa Claus will be at The Quilting Body Shop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 3533 Market St. More information is available by calling 573-253-5041.
Saturday, Dec. 19
The Victorian Festival of Christmas takes place in Historic Downtown Hannibal. More information and specific event dates and times are available by calling 573-221-2477.
Santa Claus will be at The Quilting Body Shop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 3533 Market St. More information is available by calling 573-253-5041.
The Hannibal YMCA will have meal boxes ready for pick up for families registered for the Meals on the Go program from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the YCafe. A staff member will come out and deliver the meal to the vehicle.
The Merry Potter Celebration will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Dec. 20, at the Hannibal History Museum. Admission is $5 for all ages, and all proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward the museum.
Today is the last day for the Holiday Marketplace: Annual Art Sale at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The Memory Lanes and Candy Canes tour will take place at Big River Train Town, the Haunted House and Wax Museum and Karlock’s Kars and Pop Kulture will be open for a Christmas tour featuring a lights and Santa from 6-9 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 per child between the ages of six and 12, and children five and under are free.
Sunday, Dec. 20
The “Solstice Sojourn” nature program about the winter solstice, which marks the first day of winter, will begin at 1 p.m. By the playground in Riverview Park. Reservations for the free program are recommended by calling Hannibal Parks & Recreation at 221-0154 or emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov.
Monday, Dec. 21
An American Red Cross blood drive will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Road. Appointments are available by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, using their mobile app or visiting redcrossblood.org.
Saturday, Dec. 26
Tuesday, Dec. 29
An American Red Cross blood drive will take place from 12:30-6 p.m., at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, 301 Warren Barrett Drive. Appointments are available by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, using their mobile app or visiting redcrossblood.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 30
The Class of 2021 Project Graduation American Red Cross blood drive will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., at the American Legion Post 55 (Emmette J. Shields), 3819 Highway MM. Appointments are available by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, using their mobile app or visiting redcrossblood.org.
Saturday Jan. 23
A nature program about eagles on the Mississippi River, sponsored by Hannibal Parks & Recreation, will be led by nature interpreter Gale Rublee. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to noon at Kiwanis Park near the riverfront. More information is available by emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov.
Saturday, Jan. 30
The Clarksville Community Chamber of Commerce and the Raintree Arts Council will host Eagle Days with live bird exhibitions, vendors and concessions inside the Apple Shed, 702, S. Second St. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own binoculars to view eagles nesting and fishing along the river.
Sunday, Jan. 31
