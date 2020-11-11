Saturday, Dec. 12
The Victorian Festival of Christmas takes place in Historic Downtown Hannibal, with events including the Living Windows displays. More information and specific event dates and times are available by calling 573-221-2477.
Saturday, Dec. 19
The Victorian Festival of Christmas takes place in Historic Downtown Hannibal. More information and specific event dates and times are available by calling 573-221-2477.
Saturday, Dec. 26
The Victorian Festival of Christmas takes place in Historic Downtown Hannibal. More information and specific event dates and times are available by calling 573-221-2477.