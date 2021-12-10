Saturday, Dec. 11
Instructor Brenda Beck Fisher will lead the Beginning Watercolor Workshop from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St.
Blessing Resource Center’s Holiday Health Fair will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Blessing Resource Center, 420 N. 34th St. in Quincy, Ill.
The Hannibal History Museum’s Merry Magical Fundraiser will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 200 N. Main St.
The Babes in Toyland Parade will take place from 4-5 p.m. on Main and North Streets in downtown Hannibal.
Mark Twain Boyhood Home Holiday evening tours will be from 5-7 p.m.
Hannibal Parks and Recreation will host the Music, Mistletoe and Snowball Toss from 4-6 p.m. at the Y Men’s Pavilion, 105 Hill St.
Historic Hannibal Living Windows will take place from 5-8 p.m. in downtown Hannibal.
The O.C. Wilson Scottish Rite Feztival of Trees will take place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 108 N. Main St.
Sunday, Dec. 12
The Hannibal History Museum’s Merry Magical Fundraiser will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 200 N. Main St.
The O.C. Wilson Scottish Rite Feztival of Trees will take place from noon to 6 p.m. at 108 N. Main St.
A free nature program, “Park to Park Walk” will begin at 1 p.m. at the Kiwanis Park shelter.
The Hannibal Area String Orchestra will present their annual Christmas Concert at 3 p.m. in the Hannibal-LaGrange University Roland Fine Arts Center, 2800 Palmyra Road.
The Louisiana Mid-Town Church walk begins at 3 p.m. at Bethel AME Church at Sixth and Tennessee Streets in Louisiana, Mo.
Tuesday, Dec. 14
The Hannibal General Mills retiree lunch will be held at 11 a.m. at the Hannibal Country Club.
Friday, Dec. 17
The Holiday Historic Home and Loft Tour will take place from 5-8 p.m. at locations throughout Hannibal.
Fountain City Brass Band will perform a special holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Hannibal-LaGrange University Roland Fine Arts Center.
Saturday, Dec. 18
The Hannibal History Museum’s Merry Magical Fundraiser will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 200 N. Main St.
Mark Twain Museum Curator Henry Sweets will present “A Clemens Family Christmas” from 2-3:30 p.m. in the Mark Twain Museum Gallery at 120 N. Main St.
Mark Twain Boyhood Home Holiday evening tours will be from 5-7 p.m.
The Holiday Historic Home and Loft Tour will take place from 5-8 p.m. at locations throughout Hannibal.
Sunday, Dec. 19
The Hannibal History Museum’s Merry Magical Fundraiser will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 200 N. Main St.
Bill Morrison and Company will perform the “Hot Holiday Jazz” concert beginning at 6 p.m. at 105 S. Main St.
Saturday, Jan. 11
EMBRACE, a group dedicated to supporting foster children and families, will host Quarter Madness at 6 p.m. at the Sesquicentennial Building in Palmyra, Mo.
