Thursday, Aug. 5
The American Legion Post 55 will install new officers for membership year 2021-22 at 7 p.m. at the Post home, 3819 Hwy. MM in Hannibal.
The Marion County Fair will begin at 8 a.m. at Flower City Park in Palmyra, Mo.
Friday, Aug. 6
The Marion County Fair will begin at 10 a.m. at Flower City Park in Palmyra, Mo.
The Wind, the Fire and the Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Hannibal First Assembly of God, 1901 Missouri Ave. More information is available from Lee and Jami Vedenhaupt at 573-248-6098.
Louisiana, Mo. will celebrate National Night Out.
Saturday, Aug. 7
The Hannibal Central Park Farmers Market will take place from 7:30 a.m. to noon in Central Park.
The Marion County Fair will begin at 8 a.m. at Flower City Park in Palmyra, Mo.
THe Hannibal Arts Council Wild & Wacky Art Adventure will be from 9 a.m to noon in Central Park.
The Clarksville Library Ice Cream Social will take place.
Sunday, Aug. 8
Clarksville Chamber will celebrate National Night Out with an ice cream social from 5-8 p.m. in Riverfront Park.
LIVE@105: Marty Morrison and Co. Jazz will perform at 7 p.m. at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St.
Tuesday, Aug. 10
The Clarksville Rotary Club will commemorate Missouri’s bicentennial with an ice cream social.
3 Diamond Development LLC will have a public meeting at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall to discuss the proposed adaptive reuse of the former St. Elizabeth hospital in Hannibal.
Thursday, Aug. 12
The Hannibal Writers Club will meet at the Hannibal Arts Council at 5 p.m. instead of 7 p.m., so members may attend the Music Under the Stars concerts at 7 p.m.
The Relay for Life of Marion County will host a walk-through luminaria ceremony from 8:30-9:30 p.m. at the Hannibal riverfront.
Friday, Aug. 13
East Coast Swing Dance Lessons and Dance for beginners and intermediates will begin at 7 p.m. at the YMCA of Hannibal. The event is free for members and non-members. Participants can bring a partner or organizers will provide one.
Saturday, Aug. 14
The Hannibal Central Park Farmers Market will take place from 7:30 a.m. to noon in Central Park.
Children are invited to a Stream Study nature program from 10 a.m. to noon on Bear Creek trail.
Stream Study will be 10 a.m. to noon starting at the parking lot at Sodalis Nature Preserve.
Assumptions Catholic Store will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at St. Rose of Lima Parish Hall, 715 Chestnut, Quincy, Ill.
Planters Barn on Main Street will open its doors for the “Poetry Barn” from 7-8:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 18
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 US-36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright 573-221-8758.
Friday, Aug. 20
United Way will host its Campaign Kick-Off at a Putt-Putt Golf Tournament, with the first tee-time at 1 p.m. at Sawyer’s Creek, 11011 Highway 79.
Saturday, Aug. 21
The Hannibal Central Park Farmers Market will take place from 7:30 a.m. to noon in Central Park.
Thursday, Aug. 26
The Hannibal Writers Club will meet at the Hannibal Arts Council at 5 p.m. instead of 7 p.m., so members may attend the Music Under the Stars concerts at 7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 27
East Coast Swing Dance Lessons and Dance for beginners and intermediates will begin at 7 p.m. at the YMCA of Hannibal. The event is free for members and non-members. Participants can bring a partner or organizers will provide one.
Saturday, Aug. 28
The Hannibal Central Park Farmers Market will take place from 7:30 a.m. to noon in Central Park.
Friday, Sept. 3
The Wind, the Fire and the Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Hannibal First Assembly of God, 1901 Missouri Ave. More information is available from Lee and Jami Vedenhaupt at 573-248-6098.
Wednesday, Sept. 15
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 U.S. 36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright 573-221-8758.
Saturday, Sept. 18
Antioch Baptist Church will celebrate its 150th anniversary with visiting, games and activities for children and youth, church tours and a sandwich supper from 3-5 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall.
A celebration service will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the Antioch Baptist Church sanctuary. A time capsule will be buried, followed by an old-fashioned ice cream social.
Sunday, Sept. 19
Antioch Baptist Church will celebrate its 150th anniversary with Sunday School at 9:45 a.m., morning worship at 10:45 a.m.
with current Pastor Jack Emmite preaching. A cookout lunch will follow at 12:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 1
The Wind, the Fire and the Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Hannibal First Assembly of God, 1901 Missouri Ave. More information is available from Lee and Jami Vedenhaupt at 573-248-6098.
Saturday, Oct. 9
The 12th Annual Mark Twain Area Coin Show will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post 55, 3819 Highway MM. COVID vaccines or face masks are necessary for entry. Sanitizer will be provided.
Friday, Oct. 15
A Veteran Resource Fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Kroc Center, 405 Vermont, Quincy Ill.
Wednesday, Oct. 20
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 U.S. 36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright 573-221-8758.
Friday, Nov. 5
The Wind, the Fire and the Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Hannibal First Assembly of God, 1901 Missouri Ave. More information is available from Lee and Jami Vedenhaupt at 573-248-6098.
Saturday, Nov. 13
The 48th Annual BLP Holiday Gift Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Palmyra High School, 1703 S. Main St. in Palmyra, Mo. Space is limited due to COVID safeguards.
Wednesday, Nov. 17
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 U.S. 36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright 573-221-8758.
Friday, Dec. 3
The Wind, the Fire and the Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Hannibal First Assembly of God, 1901 Missouri Ave. More information is available from Lee and Jami Vedenhaupt at 573-248-6098.