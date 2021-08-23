Tuesday, Aug. 23
The Marion County Democrat Club will meet beginning at 5 p.m. on the patio at Riverside Restaurant, 111 Bird. St.
Thursday, Aug. 26
The Hannibal Writers Club will meet at the Hannibal Arts Council at 5 p.m. instead of 7 p.m., so members may attend the Music Under the Stars concerts at 7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 27
East Coast Swing Dance Lessons and Dance for beginners and intermediates will begin at 7 p.m. at the YMCA of Hannibal. The event is free for members and non-members. Participants can bring a partner or organizers will provide one.
Saturday, Aug. 28
The Hannibal Central Park Farmers Market will be from 7:30 a.m. to noon in Central Park.
The Northeast Missouri Humane Society will celebrate a Grand Opening for their new building from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 7135 Veterans Road.
Tuesday, Aug. 31
Options for Women will have a Hannibal Update Meeting at 6:30 p.m. at 7A Northport Plaza. More information is available by calling 573-213-5119.
Friday, Sept. 3
The Hannibal Arts Council First Friday Art Adventure will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at 105 S. Main St., with participants between the ages of five and 12 making a pinch pot from clay and firing it in a kiln.
The Wind, the Fire and the Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Hannibal First Assembly of God, 1901 Missouri Ave. More information is available from Lee and Jami Vedenhaupt at 573-248-6098.
Perry Area Chamber of Commerce is having the annual Fall yard sales.
Saturday, Sept. 4
The Hannibal Central Park Farmers Market will be from 7:30 a.m. to noon in Central Park.
Perry Area Chamber of Commerce is having the annual Fall yard sales on Labor Day weekend.
Saturday, Sept. 11
The Hannibal Central Park Farmers Market will be from 7:30 a.m. to noon in Central Park.
Rib Fest to benefit the Hannibal Free Clinic will take place from noon to 5 p.m., or until food runs out at Flower City Park in Palmyra, Mo.
Monday, Sept. 13
Douglass Community Services will host an organizational meeting of People First of the Mark Twain Area from 2-3 p.m. at the Douglass facility at 711 Grand Ave.
Wednesday, Sept. 15
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 U.S. 36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright 573-221-8758.
Saturday, Sept. 18
The Hannibal Central Park Farmers Market will be from 7:30 a.m. to noon in Central Park.
Antioch Baptist Church will celebrate its 150th anniversary with visiting, games and activities for children and youth, church tours and a sandwich supper from 3-5 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall.
A celebration service will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the Antioch Baptist Church sanctuary. A time capsule will be buried, followed by an old-fashioned ice cream social.
The Forget-Me-Not Senior Center will host a spaghetti supper from 5-7 p.m. with curbside pickup at 412 S. Main St. in New London, Mo.
Sunday, Sept. 19
Antioch Baptist Church will celebrate its 150th anniversary with Sunday School at 9:45 a.m., morning worship at 10:45 a.m. with current Pastor Jack Emmite preaching. A cookout lunch will follow at 12:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 1
The Wind, the Fire and the Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Hannibal First Assembly of God, 1901 Missouri Ave. More information is available from Lee and Jami Vedenhaupt at 573-248-6098.
Saturday, Oct. 9
The 12th Annual Mark Twain Area Coin Show will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post 55, 3819 Highway MM. COVID vaccines or face masks are necessary for entry. Sanitizer will be provided.
Friday, Oct. 15
A Veteran Resource Fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Kroc Center, 405 Vermont, Quincy Ill.
Wednesday, Oct. 20
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 U.S. 36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright 573-221-8758.
Friday, Nov. 5
The Wind, the Fire and the Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Hannibal First Assembly of God, 1901 Missouri Ave. More information is available from Lee and Jami Vedenhaupt at 573-248-6098.
Saturday, Nov. 13
The 48th Annual BLP Holiday Gift Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Palmyra High School, 1703 S. Main St. in Palmyra, Mo. Space is limited due to COVID safeguards.
Wednesday, Nov. 17
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 U.S. 36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright 573-221-8758.
Friday, Dec. 3
The Wind, the Fire and the Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Hannibal First Assembly of God, 1901 Missouri Ave. More information is available from Lee and Jami Vedenhaupt at 573-248-6098.