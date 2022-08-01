Tuesday, Aug. 2
Mermaid and Shark School will take place from 10:30-11:15 a.m. at the Hannibal Aquatic Center.
Senior Adult Dance will be from noon to 3 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center with music provided by Uptown Strings.
The MU Extension - Salt River Master Gardener Club monthly meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at the HLGU Burt Administration Building, Room 129.
The Hannibal City Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall, 320 Broadway.
Wednesday, Aug. 3
Mermaid and Shark School will take place from 10:30-11:15 a.m. at the Hannibal Aquatic Center.
Thursday, Aug. 4
Mermaid and Shark School will take place from 10:30-11:15 a.m. at the Hannibal Aquatic Center.
Friday, Aug. 5
The Wind, The Fire and The Rain Revival begins at 6:30 p.m. at First Assembly of God Church, 1901 Missouri St.
Madd Hoss Jackson will perform in the Down by the River concert series, from 7-11 p.m. at the Y Men’s Pavilion, 124 Hill St.
Saturday, Aug. 6
Farmers Market will be from 7:30 a.m. to noon in Central Park, with live music and yoga at 9 a.m.
Wild and Wacky Art Adventure “Candy Land” will be from 9 a.m. to noon at Central Park, sponsored by Hannibal Arts Council.
Sunday, Aug. 7
Wild and Wacky Day takes place at the Hannibal Aquatic Center. Anyone who participates in Hannibal Arts Council Wild and Wacky Art Adventure on Aug. 6 gets in free with a ticket.
The First District of the American Legion and the Ladies Auxiliary will meet at 2 p.m. at the Emmette J. Shields, Post 55, at 3819 Hwy. MM.
Tuesday, Aug. 9
Senior Adult Dance will be from noon to 3 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center with music provided by Uptown Strings.
Friday, Aug. 12
Night hike through Sodalis Nature Preserve, “Evening Exploration”, begins at 7 p.m. Reservations must be made by calling 573-221-0154 or by emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov.
Saturday, Aug. 13
Farmers Market will be from 7:30 a.m. to noon in Central Park, with live music and yoga at 9 a.m.
The annual Alumni and Friends Work Day will be from 7:30-11:30 a.m. at the HLGU campus. No advanced skills are necessary.
Sunday, Aug. 14
Mermaid and Shark School Day takes place at Hannibal Aquatic Center. Anyone who participates in the Hannibal Aquatic Center’s Mermaid and Shark School gets in free with a ticket
Tuesday, Aug. 16
Senior Adult Dance will be from noon to 3 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center with music provided by Uptown Strings.
The Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council Employer Round Table begins at 7 a.m. at the Community Room on the lower level of the HomeBank facility.
Wednesday, Aug. 17
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
The Hannibal Area Dementia Caregiver Support Group presented by the Alzheimer’s Association - Greater Missouri meets from 4-5:30 p.m. at Beth Haven Nursing Home, 500 Pleasant St.
Saturday, Aug. 20
Farmers Market will be from 7:30 a.m. to noon in Central Park, with live music and yoga at 9 a.m.
Big Dirt Dig will be 9-11 a.m. at the Hannibal Street Department maintenance facility, 701 Warren Barrett Drive.
A free nature program, "Insect Safari" begins at 10 a.m. at the Huckleberry Park pavilion near the Ramp Park. Reservations must be made by calling 573-221-0154 or by emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov.
Sunday, Aug. 21
Big Dirt Day at Hannibal Aquatic Center is from noon to 6 p.m. Anyone who participates in the Hannibal Parks & Recreation/Parents as Teachers Big Dirt Dig on Aug. 20 gets in free with ticket *
Last day of the Hannibal Aquatic Center is from noon to 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 23
Senior Adult Dance will be from noon to 3 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center with music provided by Uptown Strings.
Friday, Aug. 26
Night hike through Sodalis Nature Preserve, “Evening Exploration”, begins at 7 p.m. Reservations must be made by calling 573-221-0154 or by emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov.
Saturday, Aug. 27
Farmers Market will be from 7:30 a.m. to noon in Central Park, with live music and yoga at 9 a.m.
Coffee with a Cop begins at 9 a.m. at the Bridge Coffee Shop, 403 Georgia St., Louisiana, Mo.
Tuesday, Aug. 30
Senior Adult Dance will be from noon to 3 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center with music provided by Uptown Strings.
Admiral Coontz Recreation Center will be open 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. On Tuesdays, it’s open until 3 p.m. for Senior Adult Dance, which begins at noon.
Ramp Park at Huckleberry Park open noon to 6 p.m. every day
Friday, Sept. 2
The Wind, The Fire and The Rain Revival begins at 6:30 p.m. at First Assembly of God Church, 1901 Missouri St.
Saturday, Sept. 17
The Hannibal Free Public Library will host a presentation and book signing by Dea Hoover at 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
The Hannibal Area Dementia Caregiver Support Group presented by the Alzheimer’s Association - Greater Missouri meets from 4-5:30 p.m. at Beth Haven Nursing Home, 500 Pleasant St.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Coffee with a Cop begins at 9 a.m. at the Bridge Coffee Shop, 403 Georgia St., Louisiana, Mo.
Saturday, Oct. 1
The Hannibal Walk to End Alzheimer's begins with registration at 8:30 a.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Friday, Oct. 7
The Wind, The Fire and The Rain Revival begins at 6:30 p.m. at First Assembly of God Church, 1901 Missouri St.
Wednesday, Oct. 19
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
The Hannibal Area Dementia Caregiver Support Group presented by the Alzheimer’s Association - Greater Missouri meets from 4-5:30 p.m. at Beth Haven Nursing Home, 500 Pleasant St.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Coffee with a Cop begins at 9 a.m. at the Bridge Coffee Shop, 403 Georgia St., Louisiana, Mo.
Friday, Nov. 4
The Wind, The Fire and The Rain Revival begins at 6:30 p.m. at First Assembly of God Church, 1901 Missouri St.
Wednesday, Nov. 16
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
The Hannibal Area Dementia Caregiver Support Group presented by the Alzheimer’s Association - Greater Missouri meets from 4-5:30 p.m. at Beth Haven Nursing Home, 500 Pleasant St.
Saturday, Nov. 26
Coffee with a Cop begins at 9 a.m. at the Bridge Coffee Shop, 403 Georgia St., Louisiana, Mo.
Friday, Dec. 2
The Wind, The Fire and The Rain Revival begins at 6:30 p.m. at First Assembly of God Church, 1901 Missouri St.
Wednesday, Dec. 21
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
The Hannibal Area Dementia Caregiver Support Group presented by the Alzheimer’s Association - Greater Missouri meets from 4-5:30 p.m. at Beth Haven Nursing Home, 500 Pleasant St.
Saturday, Dec. 24
Coffee with a Cop begins at 9 a.m. at the Bridge Coffee Shop, 403 Georgia St., Louisiana, Mo.
