Thursday, Aug. 18
Hannibal Free Public Library's Book Sale will be from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 19
Hannibal Free Public Library's Book Sale will be from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The annual Airing of the Quilts will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. throughout the community of Hamilton.
A presentation of an original clay bust of John Brooks Henderson will be from 6-8 p.m. at the Louisiana Area Hisorical Museum, 304 Georgia.
The Eucalyptus Watercolor Arty Party will be from 7-9 p.m. at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S Main St. The cost is $25 per person. Register by calling 573-221-6545, stopping by HAC or visiting https://hannibalartscouncil.eventbrite.com
Ethan's Rodeo begins at 7:30 p.m. at Flower City Park in Palmyra. Gates and concessions open at 5 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 20
Farmers Market will be from 7:30 a.m. to noon in Central Park, with live music and yoga at 9 a.m.
Big Dirt Dig will be 9-11 a.m. at the Hannibal Street Department maintenance facility, 701 Warren Barrett Drive.
Hannibal Free Public Library's Book Sale will be from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
A free nature program, "Insect Safari" begins at 10 a.m. at the Huckleberry Park pavilion near the Ramp Park. Reservations must be made by calling 573-221-0154 or by emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov.
The annual Airing of the Quilts will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. throughout the community of Hamilton.
Clarksville Boat Club dinner will be from 6 –8 p.m. at 500 Club Ground Rd. The event is open to the public until sold out.
Ethan's Rodeo begins at 7:30 p.m. at Flower City Park in Palmyra. Gates and concessions open at 5 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 21
Big Dirt Day at Hannibal Aquatic Center is from noon to 6 p.m. Anyone who participates in the Hannibal Parks & Recreation/Parents as Teachers Big Dirt Dig on Aug. 20 gets in free with ticket.
Last day of the Hannibal Aquatic Center is from noon to 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 23
Senior Adult Dance will be from noon to 3 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center with music provided by Uptown Strings.
Thursday, Aug. 25
Volunteer To Volunteer Panel/Question and Answer session for Options for Women Hannibal facility will be from 7-8 p.m. in the Immanuel Baptist Church Sanctuary, 3600 McMasters Ave.
Friday, Aug. 26
Night hike through Sodalis Nature Preserve, “Evening Exploration”, begins at 7 p.m. Reservations must be made by calling 573-221-0154 or by emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov.
Saturday, Aug. 27
Farmers Market will be from 7:30 a.m. to noon in Central Park, with live music and yoga at 9 a.m.
Coffee with a Cop begins at 9 a.m. at the Bridge Coffee Shop, 403 Georgia St., Louisiana, Mo.
Tuesday, Aug. 30
Senior Adult Dance will be from noon to 3 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center with music provided by Uptown Strings.
Admiral Coontz Recreation Center will be open 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. On Tuesdays, it’s open until 3 p.m. for Senior Adult Dance, which begins at noon.
Ramp Park at Huckleberry Park open noon to 6 p.m. every day
Friday, Sept. 2
The Wind, The Fire and The Rain Revival begins at 6:30 p.m. at First Assembly of God Church, 1901 Missouri St.
Saturday, Sept. 3
Farmers Market will be from 7:30 a.m. to noon in Central Park, with live music and yoga at 9 a.m.
Vintage Base Ball takes place from noon to 3 p.m. at Norfolk & Southern Multi-Sports Park on Sixth Street. Fun free game using 1860s rules. Lawn chairs are suggested.
Tuesday, Sept. 6
Fall/Winter hours for the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center begin.
Senior Adult Dance at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center will be from noon to 3 p.m. Music provided by Uptown Strings.
Open Pickleball Play at Huckleberry Park courts begins at 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 8
The Tri-State Housing Summit begins with registration at 8:30 a.m. and a program from 9 a.m. to noon at the Rialto Banquet Center, 601 Broadway.
Friday, Sept. 9
Fall Festival of Country Music starts at 6 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Bats are Back Night Hike through Sodalis Nature Preserve begins at 6:30 p.m. Reserve space by emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov
Saturday, Sept. 10
Farmers Market will be from 7:30 a.m. to noon in Central Park, with live music and yoga at 9 a.m.
The Hannibal Jaycees 2nd Annual Show or Shine Car Show will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Tanyard Gardens, 320 S. Third. St.
Monday, Sept. 11
Y.E.S.A. and the Missouri Department of Conservation will lead a Hunter Education skills session from 1-5 p.m. at the MDC Office, 8965 U.S. 36 #1. Register by emailing bballcheer.youth2020@gmail.com or calling 573-248-2530.
September Jam free basketball clinic for boys in 4th-6th grade begins at 5 p.m. at the Hannibal Parks & Recreation courts at Sixth Street and Warren Barrett Drive, Norfolk & Southern Multi-Sports Park. More information is available by calling 573-795-3457 or emailing cgosney08@gmail.com.
Tuesday, Sept. 13
Registration due by 5 p.m. for Indoor Horseshoe League sponsored by Hannibal Parks & Recreation. Participants must register as a team. Forms can be picked up at 320 Broadway or online at www.hannibalparks.org. More information available by calling 573-221-0154.
Senior Adult Dance at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center will be from noon to 3 p.m. Music provided by Uptown Strings.
Open Pickleball Play at Huckleberry Park courts begins at 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 17
Farmers Market will be from 7:30 a.m. to noon in Central Park, with live music and yoga at 9 a.m.
The Trilogy Challenge disc golf tournament will be 8 a.m. to noon in Huckleberry Park.
The Hannibal Free Public Library will host a presentation and book signing by Dea Hoover at 2 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 18
Indoor Horseshoes play begins at 2 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
September Jam free basketball clinic for boys in 4th-6th grade begins at 5 p.m. at the Hannibal Parks & Recreation courts at Sixth Street and Warren Barrett Drive, Norfolk & Southern Multi-Sports Park.
Tuesday, Sept. 20
Senior Adult Dance at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center will be from noon to 3 p.m. Music provided by Uptown Strings.
Open Pickleball Play at Huckleberry Park courts begins at 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
The Hannibal Area Dementia Caregiver Support Group presented by the Alzheimer’s Association - Greater Missouri meets from 4-5:30 p.m. at Beth Haven Nursing Home, 500 Pleasant St.
Thursday, Sept. 22
The Senior Expo will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Friday, Sept. 23
6:30 p.m. Bats are Back Night Hike at Sodalis Nature Preserve, reserve space by calling 573-221-0154
Saturday, Sept. 24
Coffee with a Cop begins at 9 a.m. at the Bridge Coffee Shop, 403 Georgia St., Louisiana, Mo.
Farmers Market will be from 7:30 a.m. to noon in Central Park, with live music and yoga at 9 a.m.
Nature Adventure Family program at Sodalis Nature Preserve begins at 10 a.m. Reserve space by calling 573-221-0154.
Sunday, Sept. 25
Indoor Horseshoes play begins at 2 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
September Jam free basketball clinic for boys in 4th-6th grade begins at 5 p.m. at the Hannibal Parks & Recreation courts at Sixth Street and Warren Barrett Drive, Norfolk & Southern Multi-Sports Park.
Tuesday, Sept. 27
Senior Adult Dance at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center will be from noon to 3 p.m. Music provided by Uptown Strings.
Open Pickleball Play at Huckleberry Park courts begins at 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 28
The Victorian Sampler dance workshop starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. Information is available at 520-239-6675, or jlavender2000@yahoo.com.
Saturday, Oct. 1
The Hannibal Walk to End Alzheimer's begins with registration at 8:30 a.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Friday, Oct. 7
Today is the registration deadline for the golf tournament to benefit EMBRACE Children and Families of Northeast Missouri. Register by calling Crystal Moore at 573-231-9668.
The Wind, The Fire and The Rain Revival begins at 6:30 p.m. at First Assembly of God Church, 1901 Missouri St.
Saturday, Oct. 15
The first golf tournament to benefit EMBRACE Children and Families of Northeast Missouri kicks off with tee time at 9 a.m. at Norwoods Golf Club. More information is available by calling Crystal Moore at 573-231-9668.
Wednesday, Oct. 19
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
The Hannibal Area Dementia Caregiver Support Group presented by the Alzheimer’s Association - Greater Missouri meets from 4-5:30 p.m. at Beth Haven Nursing Home, 500 Pleasant St.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Coffee with a Cop begins at 9 a.m. at the Bridge Coffee Shop, 403 Georgia St., Louisiana, Mo.
Friday, Nov. 4
The Wind, The Fire and The Rain Revival begins at 6:30 p.m. at First Assembly of God Church, 1901 Missouri St.
Wednesday, Nov. 16
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
The Hannibal Area Dementia Caregiver Support Group presented by the Alzheimer’s Association - Greater Missouri meets from 4-5:30 p.m. at Beth Haven Nursing Home, 500 Pleasant St.
Saturday, Nov. 26
Coffee with a Cop begins at 9 a.m. at the Bridge Coffee Shop, 403 Georgia St., Louisiana, Mo.
Friday, Dec. 2
The Wind, The Fire and The Rain Revival begins at 6:30 p.m. at First Assembly of God Church, 1901 Missouri St.
Wednesday, Dec. 21
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
The Hannibal Area Dementia Caregiver Support Group presented by the Alzheimer’s Association - Greater Missouri meets from 4-5:30 p.m. at Beth Haven Nursing Home, 500 Pleasant St.
Saturday, Dec. 24
Coffee with a Cop begins at 9 a.m. at the Bridge Coffee Shop, 403 Georgia St., Louisiana, Mo.
