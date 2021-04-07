Thursday, April 8
The Admiral Coontz Recreation Center be closed to the public due to a COVID-19 vaccine clinic sponsored by Clarity Healthcare.
Friday, April 9
Hannibal Regional will offer a vaccination clinic from 1–7 p.m., on day all Missourians 16 years of age and older can receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Registration is available by visiting https://fs30.formsite.com/marketinghannibalhealthorg/April9/index.html or calling 573-629-3570.
The Hannibal Arts Council will host the La Lavande Arty Party from 7-9 p.m. at 105 S. Main St. Registration and payment are available by calling 573-221-6545.
There will be a Night Hike beginning at 7 p.m. through Sodalis Nature Preserve, 819 Ely Street. Nature programs are free but reservations are required by emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov or calling 573-221-0154.
Saturday, April 10
A spring cleanup will begin with volunteers meeting anytime from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Y’Men’s Pavilion, 105 Hill St.
The Second Saturday Open House will take place from 1-6 p.m. at Alliance Art Gallery, Gallery 310 and the Hannibal Arts Council.
Saxophonist Spencer Camp will perform a concert called My Personality, with doors opening at 6 p.m. and show starting at 7 p.m. at Mission 180 Community Center, 201 N Hawkins Ave.
Sunday, April 11
A nature program called “Snakes: Understanding the Misunderstood” will take place at 1 p.m., at Sodalis Nature Preserve, 819 Ely Street. Nature programs are free but reservations are required by emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov or calling 573-221-0154.
Thursday, April 15
Hannibal-LaGrange University will hold its first Day of Giving, running from noon Thursday to noon Friday, April 16. HLGU has set a goal of 240 new gifts to the University.
Friday, April 16
The Casino Royale event will feature Black Jack, Roulette and Craps tables, drinks, food and door prizes at 5 p.m. at the Rialto Banquet Hall, 603 Broadway. The cost is $35 per person and $60 per couple.
Saturday, April 18
The Clarksville Library Plant Swap will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bring your items — plants, seeds, bulbs, trees, bushes or gardening decor, utensils, books. Admittance is $3.
Monday, April 19
The 2021-2022 Kindergarten Roundup for Palmyra R-I Schools will be held from 8-11 a.m. and from 12-2 p.m. Appointments and information are available by calling the Parents as Teachers office at 573-769-2191 or Palmyra Elementary School at 573-769-3736.
Tuesday, April 20
Wednesday, April 21
Thursday, April 22
Friday, April 23
The Big River Comic Convention will take place from 3-9 p.m., at the Tabernacle of Praise Rec Center, 6400 County Road 445.
There will be a Night Hike beginning at 7 p.m. through Sodalis Nature Preserve, 819 Ely Street. Nature programs are free but reservations are required by emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov or calling 573-221-0154.
Saturday, April 24
The Hannibal Jaycees will host a free Major League Baseball Pitch, Hit and Run competition beginning with a 11:30 a.m. check-in at Bear Creek Sports Park, 8455 County Road 418. All participants should register online at PitchHitRun.com and plan to bring age verification (copy/picture of birth certificate or similar) to the competition.
The Big River Comic Convention will take place from 9 a.m to 9 p.m., at the Tabernacle of Praise Rec Center, 6400 County Road 445.
Sunday, April 25
The “Climate Change: What is It?” Nature program will begin at 1 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, 301 Warren Barrett Drive. Nature programs are free but reservations are required by emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov or calling 573-221-0154.
The Gospel Shed will hold a Gospel Music Jam at 6 p.m., at 10373 Highway O.
Monday, April 26
Tuesday, April 27
Wednesday, May 5
Brother Bill Haffner will lead a revival beginning at 6 p.m., at the Gospel Shed, 10373 Highway O.
Thursday, May 6
A revival will begin at 6 p.m., at the Gospel Shed, 10373 Highway O.
Friday, May 7
The Wind, the Fire and the Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Hannibal First Assembly of God, 1901 Missouri Ave. More Information is available from Lee and Jami Vedenhaupt at 573-248-6098.
Saturday, May 8
Saturday, May 22
The 17th Annual Wing Ding will be held at Tanyard Gardens, 320 S. Third St.
Saturday, May 29
The Hannibal Aquatic Center will open for the season at 1700 Pleasant Street.
Sunday, May 30
The Gospel Shed will hold a Gospel Music Jam at 6 p.m., at 10373 Highway O.
Friday, June 4
The Gospel Shed will hold a Gospel Music Show at 6 p.m., at 10373 Highway O.
The Wind, the Fire and the Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Hannibal First Assembly of God, 1901 Missouri Ave. More Information is available from Lee and Jami Vedenhaupt at 573-248-6098.
Sunday, June 27
The Gospel Shed will hold a Gospel Music Jam at 6 p.m., at 10373 Highway O.