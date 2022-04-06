Thursday, April 7
The Hannibal Y Men’s Club will sponsor an Easter Egg Hunt and Healthy Kids Day from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Vendor booths and lots of fun activities are planned.
The Missouri Job Center — Missouri Reverse Job Fair will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 203 N. 6th St.
The PACE Open House will begin at 6 p.m. at the Palmyra Middle School, 600 W. Line St.
Kennedy: Bobby’s Last Crusade will be performed at 7:30 p.m. at Bluff City Theater, 212 Broadway.
Friday, April 8
The Travelers Boutique will host their “Come Sniff Around” fundraiser for the Northeast Missouri Humane Society, featuring The Black Dog Candle Company from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 205 N. Main St.
Spring Revival with Steve Yager and Bishop Randy Coggins of Dallas, Texas, begins at 7 p.m. at Salt River Christian Church, 15740 Old Hwy. 79 in New London.
The Hannibal Arts Council will host a Tangled Sea Turtle Arty Party beginning at 7 p.m. at 105 S. Main St.
Kennedy: Bobby’s Last Crusade will be performed at 7:30 p.m. at Bluff City Theater, 212 Broadway.
Big River Comic Con will take place all day at the Tabernacle of Praise Recreational Complex, 6400 County Road 445.
The Knights of Columbus Lenten Fish Fry will feature dine-in or carry out options at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Road.
Saturday, April 9
Spring Revival with Steve Yager and Bishop Randy Coggins of Dallas, Texas begins at 7 p.m. at Salt River Christian Church, 15740 Old Hwy. 79 New London.
Big River Comic Con will take place all day at the Tabernacle of Praise Recreational Complex, 6400 County Road 445.
The We Stand for Ukraine Fundraiser will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Second Christian Church, 104 S. Ralls St. in New London.
A night hike will begin at 7 p.m. at Sodalis Nature Preserve, sponsored by Hannibal Parks & Recreation.
The Options for Women Ladies High Tea event will be 1-3 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 4605 West Ely Road. Registration and more information are available at https://secure.ministrysync.com/ministrysync/event/?e=21849.
The grand opening for the new playground equipment at Ann Dorsey Hodgdon Park will be at 5 p.m.
Kennedy: Bobby’s Last Crusade will be performed at 2 p.m. at Bluff City Theater, 212 Broadway.
Kennedy: Bobby’s Last Crusade will be performed at 7:30 p.m. at Bluff City Theater, 212 Broadway.
Sunday, April 10
Spring Revival with Steve Yager and Bishop Randy Coggins of Dallas, Texas will take place at 9:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. at Salt River Christian Church, 15740 Old Hwy. 79 in New London.
The 10th Annual Last Dinner on the Titanic will be from 5-9 p.m. at LaBinnah Bistro, 207 N. Fifth St.
Tuesday, April 12
The Hannibal General Mills retiree luncheon will be held at 11 a.m. at the Hannibal Country Club.
Thursday, April 14
Preferred Family Healthcare (Prevention) and Hannibal Parks & Recreation are sponsoring a Game Night for 19-29-year-old men and women from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Friday, April 15
First Presbyterian Church and Fifth Street Baptist Church will host a Good Friday worship service from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. at 120 North Sixth St.
The Knights of Columbus Lenten Fish Fry will feature dine-in or carry out options at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Road.
Saturday, April 16
The Missouri Department of Conservation and the Mississippi Hills Master Naturalist Chapter will host interpretive nature hikes at 9 a.m. and at 1 p.m. at Steyermark Woods Conservation Area.
The 2022 Kiwanis Pancake Day will be feature all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage from 7 a.m. to noon at the Hannibal High School auditorium, 4500 McMasters Ave.
Wednesday, April 20
The April Ignite meeting will feature “How I Built This” entrepreneurial storytelling sponsored by Tigerhawk Technologies at 5:30 p.m. at Cave Hollow Winery, 217 Cave Hollow Road.
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 U.S. 36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Saturday, April 23
A night hike will begin at 7 p.m. at Sodalis Nature Preserve, sponsored by Hannibal Parks & Recreation.
Sunday, April 24
The Soap Hollow Trail Walk will be 1 p.m., meeting at the entrance of Soap Hollow trail in Riverview Park.
Wednesday, April 27
Tigerhawk Technologies and the FBI will lead a Cybersecurity Lunch & Learn at noon at the Depot, 314 S. Main St.
Sunday, May 1
The Hannibal Area String Orchestra will present their Annual Spring Concert at 3 p.m. in the Roland Fine Arts Center, 2800 Palmyra Road.
Friday, May 6
The Wind, The Fire and The Rain Revival begins at 6:30 p.m. at First Assembly of God Church, 1901 Missouri St.
Saturday, May 7
The 26th Annual Loafers Car Show will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Main and North Streets in Downtown Hannibal.
Wednesday, May 18
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 U.S. 36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Saturday, May 21
The 18th Annual Wing Ding, “Wings in Low Places,” will begin with gates opening at 11 a.m. and wings being served at 1 p.m. at Tanyard Gardens, 320 S. 3rd St.
Friday, June 3
The Wind, The Fire and The Rain Revival begins at 6:30 p.m. at First Assembly of God Church, 1901 Missouri St.
Wednesday, June 15
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 U.S. 36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Friday, July 1
The Wind, The Fire and The Rain Revival begins at 6:30 p.m. at First Assembly of God Church, 1901 Missouri St.
Wednesday, July 20
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 U.S. 36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Friday, Aug. 5
The Wind, The Fire and The Rain Revival begins at 6:30 p.m. at First Assembly of God Church, 1901 Missouri St.
Wednesday, Aug. 17
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 U.S. 36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Friday, Sept. 2
The Wind, The Fire and The Rain Revival begins at 6:30 p.m. at First Assembly of God Church, 1901 Missouri St.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 U.S. 36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Wednesday, Oct. 19
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 U.S. 36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Wednesday, Nov. 16
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 U.S. 36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Wednesday, Dec. 21
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 U.S. 36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
