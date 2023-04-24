Monday, April 24
The Young Masters closing awards event for fifth and eighth grade students will take place from 5-6 p.m. at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St.
The NEMO Conservatives Monthly Meeting begins with dinner at 5:30 p.m., followed by the meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Greater Days Restaurant, 111 N. Main St.
Tuesday, April 25
The Young Masters closing awards event for Hannibal High School students will be from 5-6 p.m. at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St.
Hannibal-LaGrange University will host North Korean defector, human rights activist and best-selling author Yeonmi Park at 6 p.m. in the Parker Theatre of the Roland Fine Arts Center.
Thursday, April 27
Missouri Mudders Battle Course Series Event #2 takes place at 11950 Highway VV in Bowling Green, Mo.
Works of art created by area community leaders paired with artists/mentors will be auctioned off at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St. Art viewing, hors d’oeuvres/drinks and network starts at 6 p.m. The art auction begins at 7 p.m.
Friday, April 28
Missouri Mudders Battle Course Series Event #2 takes place at 11950 Highway VV in Bowling Green, Mo.
Hannibal-LaGrange University will hold an Arbor Day Celebration at 10 a.m. near the Carroll Science Center.
The Great Girlfriend Getaway takes place in Historic Downtown Hannibal, headquartered in the front dining room of Java Jive.
Saturday, April 29
Opening Day for the Central Park Farmers Market will take place with hours from 7:30 a.m. to noon every Saturday through Oct. 28. Tuesday evening dates will be added through the summer.
The Earth Day Cleanup will take place with volunteers meeting any time from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Y’Men’s Pavilion, 105 Hill St.
The Lighthouse Challenge will benefit Shine A Light on Autism. The event begins at the base of the lighthouse steps from 9-11 a.m.
Missouri Mudders Battle Course Series Event #2 takes place at 11950 Highway VV in Bowling Green, Mo.
Old Monroe Car Cruise will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Old Monroe, Mo.
Raintree Arts Council presents Murder Mystery Wedding 1975 at 7 p.m. at the Apple Shed in Clarksville, Mo.
The Great Girlfriend Getaway takes place in Historic Downtown Hannibal, headquartered in the front dining room of Java Jive.
Sunday, April 30
Missouri Mudders Battle Course Series Event #2 takes place at 11950 Highway VV in Bowling Green, Mo.
The Great Girlfriend Getaway takes place in Historic Downtown Hannibal, headquartered in the front dining room of Java Jive.
The Hannibal Arts Council's Coffee Talk Conversation Series continues with “Life in the Theatre”, beginning at 2 p.m. at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St.
Monday, May 1
Residents and family visit Glascock's Landing in Hannibal every year to pay honor for Sen. Stephen Glascock's contributions to Hannibal and Missouri.
Tuesday, May 2
The Palmyra R-I Parents as Teachers Program will host a Truck Rally from 5:30-7 p.m. at the high school parking lot, 1703 S. Main St. in Palmyra, Mo.
Friday, May 5
The Wind, Fire and Rain Revival will take place at 7 p.m. at New Hope Gospel Center, 1009 Lyon St. Contact Jami V. at 573-248-6098 for more information.
Saturday, May 6
Central Park Farmers Market will take place from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
Hannibal will host the River Bluffs Paint Out plein air painting event.
Sunday, May 7
Canton, Mo. will host the River Bluffs Paint Out plein air painting event.
Saturday, May 13
Central Park Farmers Market will take place from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
Options for Women's first Marion County Walk for Life and Pancake and Sausage Breakfast begins with breakfast from 8-11 a.m. at the Sesquicentennial Hall in Flower City Park in Palmyra. Free will donations will be accepted. Registration for the walk and warm up begins at 8:30 a.m. The walk event starts at 9 a.m.
Dean Christopher’s tribute to The Rat Pack begins at 7:30 p.m. at the HLGU Roland Fine Arts Center as part of the Hannibal Concert Association season.
Wednesday, May 17
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Friday, May 19
Hannibal-LaGrange University will host its second Scarlet and Blue Auction beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the Roland Fine Arts Center.
Saturday, May 20
Central Park Farmers Market will take place from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
Saturday, May 27
Central Park Farmers Market will take place from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
Friday, June 2
The Wind, Fire and Rain Revival will take place at 7 p.m. at New Hope Gospel Center, 1009 Lyon St. Contact Jami V. at 573-248-6098 for more information.
Wednesday, June 21
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Friday, July 7
The Wind, Fire and Rain Revival will take place at 7 p.m. at New Hope Gospel Center, 1009 Lyon St. Contact Jami V. at 573-248-6098 for more information.
Wednesday, July 19
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Friday, Aug. 4
The Wind, Fire and Rain Revival will take place at 7 p.m. at New Hope Gospel Center, 1009 Lyon St. Contact Jami V. at 573-248-6098 for more information.
Monday, Aug. 7
Today is the day to recognize veterans who received the Purple Heart medal, which is presented to service members who were injured or killed in combat.
Wednesday, Aug. 16
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Friday, Sept. 1
The Wind, Fire and Rain Revival will take place at 7 p.m. at New Hope Gospel Center, 1009 Lyon St. Contact Jami V. at 573-248-6098 for more information.
Saturday, Sept. 16
Mark Twain Birthplace State Historic Site and the Monroe County Historical Society will be hosting the Sixth Annual Salt River Quilt Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. inside the Mark Twain Memorial Shrine, 37352 Shrine Road in Florida, Mo.
Sunday, Sept. 17
Mark Twain Birthplace State Historic Site and the Monroe County Historical Society will be hosting the Sixth Annual Salt River Quilt Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside the Mark Twain Memorial Shrine, 37352 Shrine Road in Florida, Mo.
Wednesday, Sept. 20
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Friday, Oct. 6
The Wind, Fire and Rain Revival will take place at 7 p.m. at New Hope Gospel Center, 1009 Lyon St. Contact Jami V. at 573-248-6098 for more information.
Wednesday, Oct. 18
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Friday, Nov. 3
The Wind, Fire and Rain Revival will take place at 7 p.m. at New Hope Gospel Center, 1009 Lyon St. Contact Jami V. at 573-248-6098 for more information.
Wednesday, Nov. 15
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Friday, Dec. 1
The Wind, Fire and Rain Revival will take place at 7 p.m. at New Hope Gospel Center, 1009 Lyon St. Contact Jami V. at 573-248-6098 for more information.
Wednesday, Dec. 20
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.