Wednesday, April 21
The 2021-2022 Kindergarten Roundup for Palmyra R-I Schools will be held from 8-11 a.m. and from 12-2 p.m. Appointments and information are available by calling the Parents as Teachers office at 573-769-2191 or Palmyra Elementary School at 573-769-3736.
A COVID-19 testing event will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the American Legion, 3819 Highway MM in Hannibal. No registration is required.
Thursday, April 22
An American Red Cross blood drive will take place from 1-6 p.m. at Father Buhman Center, South 4th Street in Shelbina, Mo.
Friday, April 23
The HHS Vocal Music Department will present Freaky Friday at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale for $10 to the general public, in the HHS office during normal business hours.
The Big River Comic Convention will take place from 3-9 p.m., at the Tabernacle of Praise Rec Center, 6400 County Road 445.
Saturday, April 24
Opening Day for the Central Park Farmers Market will take place, with hours from 7:30 a.m. to noon every Saturday through Oct. 30. Tuesday evening dates will be added through the summer.
The Hannibal Jaycees will host a free Major League Baseball Pitch, Hit and Run competition beginning with a 11:30 a.m. check-in at Bear Creek Sports Park, 8455 County Road 418. All participants should register online at PitchHitRun.com and plan to bring age verification (copy/picture of birth certificate or similar) to the competition.
The Big River Comic Convention will take place from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., at the Tabernacle of Praise Rec Center, 6400 County Road 445.
The HHS Vocal Music Department will present Freaky Friday at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale for $10 to the general public, in the HHS office during normal business hours.
Sunday, April 25
The Gospel Shed will hold a Gospel Music Jam at 6 p.m., at 10373 Highway O.
Monday, April 26
Tuesday, April 27
Thursday, April 29
The Northeast Missouri Workforce Summit will start at 9:30 a.m. at the Y-Men's Pavilion in Hannibal. Registration is available by visiting the events section of the Hannibal Chamber of Commerce Facebook Page.
An American Red Cross blood drive will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Bowling Green High School, 700 W. Adams St. in Bowling Green, Mo.
Saturday, May 1
The Central Park Farmers Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
The Hannibal Arts Council will hold the Watercolor Flowers Arty Party from 7-9 p.m. The cost is $25 per person.
Wednesday, May 5
Brother Bill Haffner will lead a revival beginning at 6 p.m., at the Gospel Shed, 10373 Highway O.
Thursday, May 6
A revival will begin at 6 p.m., at the Gospel Shed, 10373 Highway O.
Friday, May 7
A revival will begin at 6 p.m., at the Gospel Shed, 10373 Highway O.
The Wind, the Fire and the Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Hannibal First Assembly of God, 1901 Missouri Ave. More Information is available from Lee and Jami Vedenhaupt at 573-248-6098.
Saturday, May 8
A carry-in and revival will begin at 6 p.m., at the Gospel Shed, 10373 Highway O.
Saturday, May 15
Saturday, May 22
The 17th Annual Wing Ding will be held at Tanyard Gardens, 320 S. Third St.
Saturday, May 29
The Hannibal Aquatic Center will open for the season at 1700 Pleasant Street.
Sunday, May 30
The Gospel Shed will hold a Gospel Music Jam at 6 p.m., at 10373 Highway O.
Friday, June 4
The Gospel Shed will hold a Gospel Music Show at 6 p.m., at 10373 Highway O.
The Wind, the Fire and the Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Hannibal First Assembly of God, 1901 Missouri Ave. More Information is available from Lee and Jami Vedenhaupt at 573-248-6098.
Saturday, June 5
Saturday, June 12
Saturday, June 19
Saturday, June 26
Sunday, June 27
The Gospel Shed will hold a Gospel Music Jam at 6 p.m., at 10373 Highway O.