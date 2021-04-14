Thursday, April 15
Hannibal-LaGrange University will hold its first Day of Giving, running from noon Thursday to noon Friday, April 16. HLGU has set a goal of 240 new gifts to the University.
Friday, April 16
The COVID-19 vaccination clinic from Douglass Community Services has been canceled by Grand Pharmacy out of an abundance of caution and in connection with the recent CDC and FDA guidelines.
The Casino Royale event will feature Black Jack, Roulette and Craps tables, drinks, food and door prizes at 5 p.m. at the Rialto Banquet Hall, 603 Broadway. The cost is $35 per person and $60 per couple.
Saturday, April 18
The Clarksville Library Plant Swap will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bring your items — plants, seeds, bulbs, trees, bushes or gardening decor, utensils, books. Admittance is $3.
Monday, April 19
The 2021-2022 Kindergarten Roundup for Palmyra R-I Schools will be held from 8-11 a.m. and from 12-2 p.m. Appointments and information are available by calling the Parents as Teachers office at 573-769-2191 or Palmyra Elementary School at 573-769-3736.
Tuesday, April 20
An American Red Cross blood drive will take place from 1:30-6 p.m. at St Clement Knights of Columbus, 14516 Highway J in Bowling Green, Mo.
A COVID-19 testing event will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the American Legion, 3819 Highway MM in Hannibal. No registration is required.
Thursday, April 22
An American Red Cross blood drive will take place from 1-6 p.m. at Father Buhman Center, South 4th Street in Shelbina, Mo.
Friday, April 23
The Big River Comic Convention will take place from 3-9 p.m., at the Tabernacle of Praise Rec Center, 6400 County Road 445.
There will be a Night Hike beginning at 7 p.m. through Sodalis Nature Preserve, 819 Ely Street. Nature programs are free but reservations are required by emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov or calling 573-221-0154.
Saturday, April 24
The Hannibal Jaycees will host a free Major League Baseball Pitch, Hit and Run competition beginning with a 11:30 a.m. check-in at Bear Creek Sports Park, 8455 County Road 418. All participants should register online at PitchHitRun.com and plan to bring age verification (copy/picture of birth certificate or similar) to the competition.
The Big River Comic Convention will take place from 9 a.m, to 9 p.m., at the Tabernacle of Praise Rec Center, 6400 County Road 445.
Sunday, April 25
The Gospel Shed will hold a Gospel Music Jam at 6 p.m., at 10373 Highway O.
Monday, April 26
Tuesday, April 27
Thursday, April 29
An American Red Cross blood drive will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Bowling Green High School, 700 W. Adams St. in Bowling Green, Mo.
Wednesday, May 5
Brother Bill Haffner will lead a revival beginning at 6 p.m., at the Gospel Shed, 10373 Highway O.
Thursday, May 6
A revival will begin at 6 p.m., at the Gospel Shed, 10373 Highway O.
Friday, May 7
A revival will begin at 6 p.m., at the Gospel Shed, 10373 Highway O.
The Wind, the Fire and the Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Hannibal First Assembly of God, 1901 Missouri Ave. More Information is available from Lee and Jami Vedenhaupt at 573-248-6098.
Saturday, May 8
A carry-in and revival will begin at 6 p.m., at the Gospel Shed, 10373 Highway O.
Saturday, May 22
The 17th Annual Wing Ding will be held at Tanyard Gardens, 320 S. Third St.
Saturday, May 29
The Hannibal Aquatic Center will open for the season at 1700 Pleasant Street.
Sunday, May 30
The Gospel Shed will hold a Gospel Music Jam at 6 p.m., at 10373 Highway O.
Friday, June 4
The Gospel Shed will hold a Gospel Music Show at 6 p.m., at 10373 Highway O.
The Wind, the Fire and the Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Hannibal First Assembly of God, 1901 Missouri Ave. More Information is available from Lee and Jami Vedenhaupt at 573-248-6098.
Sunday, June 27
The Gospel Shed will hold a Gospel Music Jam at 6 p.m., at 10373 Highway O.