Thursday, April 1
The Hannibal Ramp Park will be open from 4 p.m. to dark on weekdays.
Friday, April 2
The Hannibal Elks Lodge will hold their Friday Night Fish Fry with drive-through service from 5:30-7 p.m. and dining in from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at 411 Broadway.
The Gospel Shed will hold a Gospel Music Show at 6 p.m., at 10373 Highway O.
The Wind, the Fire and the Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Hannibal First Assembly of God, 1901 Missouri Ave. More Information is available from Lee and Jami Vedenhaupt at 573-248-6098.
Saturday, April 3
The Hannibal Early Birds Kiwanis Club will host their 33rd Annual Easter Egg Hunt, starting at 10 a.m., on the Hannibal-LaGrange University campus near the Mabee Sports Complex along Highway 168.
Tuesday, April 6
The MU Extension — Salt River Master Gardener Club monthly meeting will begin at 7 p.m., in the Hannibal-LaGrange University Burt Administration Building, Room 129.
Friday, April 9
There will be a Night Hike beginning at 7 p.m. through Sodalis Nature Preserve, 819 Ely Street. Nature programs are free but reservations are required by emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov or calling 573-221-0154.
Saturday, April 10
A spring cleanup will begin with volunteers meeting anytime from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Y’Men’s Pavilion, 105 Hill St.
Saxophonist Spencer Camp will perform a concert called My Personality, with doors opening at 6 p.m. and show starting at 7 p.m. at Mission 180 Community Center, 201 N Hawkins Ave.
Sunday, April 11
A nature program called “Snakes: Understanding the Misunderstood” will take place at 1 p.m., at Sodalis Nature Preserve, 819 Ely Street. Nature programs are free but reservations are required by emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov or calling 573-221-0154.
Thursday, April 15
Hannibal-LaGrange University will hold its first Day of Giving, running from noon Thursday to noon Friday, April 16. HLGU has set a goal of 240 new gifts to the University.
Friday, April 16
The Casino Royale event will feature Black Jack, Roulette and Craps tables, drinks, food and door prizes at 5 p.m. at the Rialto Banquet Hall, 603 Broadway. The cost is $35 per person and $60 per couple.
Friday, April 23
There will be a Night Hike beginning at 7 p.m. through Sodalis Nature Preserve, 819 Ely Street. Nature programs are free but reservations are required by emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov or calling 573-221-0154.
Saturday, April 24
The Hannibal Jaycees will host a free Major League Baseball Pitch, Hit and Run competition beginning with a 11:30 a.m. check-in at Bear Creek Sports Park, 8455 County Road 418. All participants should register online at PitchHitRun.com and plan to bring age verification (copy/picture of birth certificate or similar) to the competition.
Sunday, April 25
The “Climate Change: What is It?” Nature program will begin at 1 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, 301 Warren Barrett Drive. Nature programs are free but reservations are required by emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov or calling 573-221-0154.
The Gospel Shed will hold a Gospel Music Jam at 6 p.m., at 10373 Highway O.
Wednesday, May 5
Brother Bill Haffner will lead a revival beginning at 6 p.m., at the Gospel Shed, 10373 Highway O.
Thursday, May 6
A revival will begin at 6 p.m., at the Gospel Shed, 10373 Highway O.
Friday, May 7
A revival will begin at 6 p.m., at the Gospel Shed, 10373 Highway O.
The Wind, the Fire and the Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Hannibal First Assembly of God, 1901 Missouri Ave. More Information is available from Lee and Jami Vedenhaupt at 573-248-6098.
Saturday, May 8
A carry-in and revival will begin at 6 p.m., at the Gospel Shed, 10373 Highway O.
Saturday, May 22
The 17th Annual Wing Ding will be held at Tanyard Gardens, 320 S. Third St.
Sunday, May 30
The Gospel Shed will hold a Gospel Music Jam at 6 p.m., at 10373 Highway O.
Friday, June 4
The Gospel Shed will hold a Gospel Music Show at 6 p.m., at 10373 Highway O.
The Wind, the Fire and the Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Hannibal First Assembly of God, 1901 Missouri Ave. More Information is available from Lee and Jami Vedenhaupt at 573-248-6098.
Sunday, June 27
The Gospel Shed will hold a Gospel Music Jam at 6 p.m., at 10373 Highway O.