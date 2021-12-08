Local bank Helps Feed the Hunger in Community

The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri received a check in the amount of $750 from HOMEBANK to help feed those in need in Marion, Lewis and Ralls Counties.
The funds will allow The Food Bank to provide at least 3,000 meals at no cost to local partner agencies.
For more details of how you can get involved www:sharefoodbringhope.org
