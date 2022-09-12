SEDALIA, Mo. – Four local 4-H volunteers recently joined the 2022 Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame at the State Fair Community College in Sedalia.
Rose Hudson, Marion County
Laura Long, Monroe County
Bess A. Gamm, Pike County
Lori Robinson, Ralls County
The four were among 40 other volunteers who are “Making the best better” for generations of Missouri 4-H club members.
The Missouri 4-H Foundation recognizes individuals who have created a legacy of service to 4-H by honoring them with membership in the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame, said Rachel Augustine, director of the Missouri 4-H Foundation
“The 4-H program would not be possible without our dedicated volunteers,” Augustine said. “They are the backbone of 4-H, supporting and nurturing thousands of young people every year. We are proud to recognize these dedicated people who have helped shape 4-H history.”
Inductees from 34 counties established a legacy totaling 1,042 years of service to 4-H. Friends and family members attended the 16th annual event, which was sponsored by FCS Financial and the Missouri State Fair in partnership with the Missouri 4-H Foundation.
“We are eternally grateful to the more than 7,000 volunteers who provide mentorship and guidance to our youth, helping them become leaders and responsible adults,” said Lupita Fabregas, director of the University of Missouri Extension 4-H Center for Youth Development.
“Now, more than ever, we must celebrate and thank them for the years of service they have dedicated to educating young people,” Fabregas added. “Year after year, our volunteers—like the ones we celebrate today—continue to demonstrate the true meaning of devotion, compassion and commitment, helping us build a better future for the next generation of Missourians.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.