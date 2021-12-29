Patrons of Little Dixie Regional Libraries were able to enjoy tons of new books in 2021, but there are a few titles that stand out among the rest. Here are your most checked out books of 2021!
Picture Books: The Pigeon HAS to Go to School! by Mo Willems. Beloved author and illustrator Mo Willems returns with another instant classic. When Pigeon finds out he has to go to school, he’ll say anything to try and get out of it. Children and parents alike will delight in this hilarious and charming story about school jitters.
Juvenile: Dog Man: Grime and Punishment by Dav Pilkey. The Dog Man series, from the creator of Captain Underpants, continues in this story about persistence, doing your best, and friendship. Dog Man is a perfect high-energy and entertaining series for the young reader in your life!
Young Adult: Midnight Sun by Stephenie Meyer. The long awaited companion to the Twilight series has finally arrived! Rediscover Forks through Edward’s eyes in this retelling of his iconic romance with Bella Swan.
Adult: The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah. Book club darling Kristin Hannah’s latest novel discusses love, family, and the American Dream in the face of the Dust Bowl. Follow Elsa as she tries to make an impossible choice between the home she loves or the future that California promises.
To read all these books and more, visit your local Little Dixie Regional Libraries location or find us online at www.ldrl.org!
