Little Dixie Library announces wreath decorating contest

Little Dixie Regional Libraries is excited to announce their wreath decorating contest! Spread joy and good cheer this season by sharing your creativity and holiday spirit.
Participants of all ages can pick up a wreath base and submission form at their local LDRL location in Moberly, Paris, Madison, and Huntsville. Decorate the wreath with items from home and return your completed submission by December 10.
Public voting will take place online and in person from December 13-December 18. To vote for your favorite wreath, follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/littledixielibraries. Submitted wreaths will be displayed from December 13-January 10.
Let your imagination shine this season! To sign up for the wreath decorating contest, visit your local Little Dixie Regional Libraries branch.
