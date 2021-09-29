Little Dixie Libraries offers book clubs to assisted living and care facilities

Little Dixie Regional Libraries offers several book clubs throughout its branches and recently has opened this opportunity up to assisted living and care facilities in the area.
Book clubs are a great way to meet new people, join in thoughtful discussions, learn something new, and gain outside perspectives. Seniors are especially vulnerable to the effects of social isolation and loneliness, and a book club provides a fun environment to meet new people and build relationships.
LDRL staff especially enjoy getting to know all of the members and learning about them as they contribute to the discussion. Many of the books chosen to read are historical fiction, and several have stories to share about their lives that coincide with that point in time. It's fascinating to listen to their stories, and it helps bring the books to life.
Little Dixie Regional Libraries can help your assisted living community establish a book club by providing a set of books for the participants to read simultaneously. When available, a corresponding audiobook is included so that those who prefer to listen are still able to join in on the fun. On the day of the meeting, LDRL will provide discussion questions and an employee to help facilitate the meeting. It's truly a wonderful experience and one that we hope to help cultivate in the future.
If you are interested in starting a book club at your assisted living or care facility, please call the Outreach Department at 660-263-4426 ext. 18 or e-mail outreach@little-dixie.lib.mo.us