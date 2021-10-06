Little Dixie Libraries offer Take & Make Activies

Little Dixie Regional Libraries invites families to pick up Take & Make activity packets during the month of October. Packets include supplies and instructions for a fall-themed craft. These packets are a great weekend activity for kids to do with friends or a family member.
A new fall-themed activity packet will be available for pick-up every Monday of October. The month began with a Fall Windsock. A new packet will be available for pickup on October 11th. Some other activities to look for over the next month are a beaded corn craft, leaf puppets, and a scavenger hunt.
Take & Makes can be picked up in the Children’s Area at the Moberly Library, and will also be available for pickup at LDRL branches in Huntsville, Madison, and Paris.