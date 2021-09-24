Libraries across the nation will celebrate Banned Books Week from September 26-October 2. Banned Books Week is an annual event celebrating the freedom to read.
This year’s theme is “Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us.”
Banned Books Week is organized by the American Library Association’s Office of Intellectual Freedom (ALA/OIF). ALA gathers reports from schools, public libraries, and community members about attempts at censorship. Books were either banned, meaning they were removed from the library or school, or challenged, meaning someone attempted to remove them.
Each year, ALA releases a report of the most commonly challenged books in the country. In 2020, these books were: “George” by Alex Gino, “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You” by Ibram X. Kendi and Jason Reynolds, and “All American Boys” by Jason Reynolds and Brendan Kiely. Other notable books include “Speak” by Laurie Halse Anderson and “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian” by Sherman Alexie.
Books were most frequently challenged in public libraries (43% of challenges) and schools (38% of challenges). The most common reasons for challenges were LGBT+ content, anti-racism content, anti-police content, and conflicting with a religious viewpoint. Most challenges (50%) were initiated by parents.
156 challenges were tracked by the American Library Association in 2020. ALA estimates there may be as many 5,200 challenges each year.
Little Dixie Regional Libraries is proud to support the freedom to read for all patrons. To learn more about Banned Books Week or to read any of the commonly challenged titles, please visit your local library branch.