Dear Editor,
Kudos to the Perry Chamber of Commerce and the volunteers they inspired who made Saturday, Oct. 30, a truly memorable Halloween treat for multiple hundreds of kids. With young parents working alongside high school students and grandparents, it proved that when a village comes together: the benefit to kids is raised to the next level.
John P Hawkins
Perry MO
