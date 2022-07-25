To the Courier-Post:
I read with interest the Presiding Commissioner candidate profiles in the paper.
Updated: July 25, 2022 @ 4:01 pm
A difference that jumps out at me is that David Lomax answered their questions without making the answer all about himself. That is a tough thing to do, and the answers to those questions show an understanding of the challenges facing the County Commissioners and Marion County.
I hope people see the differences in the candidates as it’s really about doing the job for the people, not for the person holding the position. David conveyed that very well. I trust people are smart enough to see it.
Larry Forrest
A Hannibal native
